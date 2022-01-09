Will Smith’s funny release when he stretched

Will Smith stretched in the locker room of the Miami Dolphins with several cameras recording the moment when relaxation facilitated a morning coffee effect.

Will Smith’s current process of physical change has included some experiences that are not available to most of humanity. One of them has been training with the leading American football team of the Miami Dolphins in their special training field. But amid so much glamor the actor got a moment of liberation that could have gone down in the history of hot flashes if not for his sense of humor.

The artist of Philadelphia I was training with some of the players when they started stretching. As can be seen in a video that the singer and actor himself has hung in his TikTok account, it was part of the filming of Will Smith’s physical preparation to lose weight and get back in shape. However, in the silence of the recording, the release of the actor is heard during one of the movements …

Will Smith was the first to admit that it had been undisguised flatulence. “Sorry about that.”, he apologized to the laughter of most of those present.

But it was not forgotten. In the video shared by the actor, he recreates the fun part. “Training with the Miami Dolphins was going pretty well until that morning coffee sneaked up on us.“relates the narration of the moment shared on social networks. Afterwards, Will Smith takes the opportunity to make more jokes.”Do you have showers here?he asks out loud.

The former prince of Bel Air will continue training at the football team facilities for a few days and will continue to share more training moments, although perhaps none as fun as this unexpected release of gas during stretching. “They told me to relax all my muscles and that’s what I did,” Will Smith sneeringly defended in the text accompanying the video on TikTok.

