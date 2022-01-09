Will Smith will return to DC if they make his son a main superhero

Suicide Squad It will soon be back in theaters with a second installment from James Gunn. Captain Boomerang and Harley Quinn returned in this production, but Deadshot, played by Will Smith, did not. Why? Will it be back in the canon of DC? the actor says yes, but with some controversial conditions.

The protagonist of the first film of the Suicide Squad will return to any other Warner project If someone from the executives offers the role of Static to Jaden Smith.

The news was spread by journalist Daniel Ritchman, who has established himself as a benchmark in exclusive issues in superhero cinema. Will Smith would negotiate his stake (which ensures millionaire profits) if DC gives his son an important role in the universe he is building.

Static is one of the most representative superheroes of the Afro-descendant community in the United States. The character first appeared in 1993 to star in his own comic. In DC, he is a 15-year-old metahuman with abilities to control both electrical and magnetic energy.

Jaden Smith has strayed from the path of cinema that his famous father gave him. After the resounding failure that was After earth (2013), Jaden diversified his career venturing into music and even voice dubbing (Neo Yokio). He is currently 22 years old and is also a youth ambassador for Project Zambie, who cares for children orphaned by AIDS in Zambia.

Will Smith wants his son to be a superhero and prefers it to be in DC. Only in this way will the producers make the actor return as Deadshot for a hypothetical third film of Suicide Squad or even for other projects that concern Ben Affleck’s Batman. As you see? Would you like to see Jaden Smith as the hero Static?

