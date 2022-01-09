Will Smith: Why did you apologize to director Michael Bay?

Last November, Will Smith presented his biographical book “Will.” Since then, different secrets and anecdotes, sad and comical, have come to light. Director Michael Bay, who worked with the actor on the “Bad Boys” series, revealed one of them.

The director of films such as “Independence Day” or “Transformers” uploaded a video on his Instagram account, in which he shows the book of Will Smith, which came as a Christmas present. When you open it, the message “Okay, Michael. You were right and I was wrong! ”Along with the actor’s signature.

“It sounds like an apology or something,” he says. Michael Bay in the video, and continues with a humorous tone: “I think it’s from when I made him run shirtless or with his shirt open in ‘Bad Boys’, and made him a movie star. I think that’s what he means. I’m going to read the book. Thanks, Wiil ”.

In his book, Will Smith tell what it was like to work with Michael Bay in the first “Bad Boys” movie, and emphasizes the scene of a chase through the streets of Miami. The director would have asked him to do it with a naked torso, to which the actor refused. In the end they agreed that he would do it with his shirt open. The rest is history.

Will Smith thought about killing his father for being violent towards his mother

The actor Will Smith published his memoir “Will” where he shared unknown passages from his life and more about his childhood. The Hollywood celebrity referred to her father, William Carroll Smith, who passed away in 2016 after losing the battle with cancer.

However, he does not have the best memory of him since he beat his mother and he saw all the abuses that he committed in his home in Philadelphia, United States. The beatings and insults were a daily routine, until he confessed that he thought of killing him.

When Will Smith He was nine years old, his father hit his mother on the head causing her to spit blood. That moment was what marked his life and the concept he had about his father.

“One night, as I carefully led him from his bedroom to the bathroom, a darkness arose within me. The path between these two rooms goes through the upper part of the stairs. When I was a child, I always told myself that one day I would avenge my mother. That when he was old enough, when he was strong enough, when he was no longer a coward, he would kill him, “the actor told the magazine. People.

