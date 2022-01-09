Will Smith and his possible salary for the 2022 season

Will Smith has quickly earned a catching title with Los Angeles Dodgers, but despite this, he maintains a fairly low salary. The mask, which will be playing its fourth season in Big leagues, will continue with low pay in the 2022 MLB campaign.

Will Smith and his projected salary for the 2022 season

Last season, Will Smith had a salary of $ 590 thousand dollars, but sadly his salary will not be able to improve. The American catcher will continue to receive a minimum remuneration for a player of Big leagues, but fortunately for the 2023 harvest it will have its first year of wage arbitration.

Considering this situation, according to Spotrac.com, Will Smith’s possible salary for the 2022 MLB season will be $ 575,000. This would mean a slight reduction to what he had obtained last season, but this could increase, depending on what the ninth of The Angels.

Will Smith is expected to maintain his high level and be an important part of the lineup of Los Angeles Dodgers. During his first three seasons of experience in Big leaguesThe right-handed slugger has hit 183 hits, drove in 143 runs, hit 48 HR’s, posted an .892 OPS and won the World Series title in 2020.

Information: Spotrac.com

Written by: Erick Aguirre

Twitter and Instagram: @erick_aguirreh

