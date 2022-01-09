Why ‘lonely’ Emma Watson wanted to get away from ‘Harry Potter’: ‘The fame thing had finally come home in a big way’

it’s hard to imagine Harry Potter without Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, but in HBO Max’s new reunion special, the stars of the Wizarding World revealed that they once considered walking away from the franchise.

The new special, titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts, brings together the cast of the films for a broad discussion about the legacy of the franchise. Watson remembered a time before filming 2007 Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix who considered no longer continuing with the rest of the cast. David Yates, the film’s director, recalled being told that Watson, who played the clever witch Hermione Granger, “wasn’t sure she wanted to go back.”

Watson said she felt “alone” in her career, adding: “The issue of fame had finally come home in a big way.”

Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy on the show, confirmed that Watson had a hard time and shared that while Danielle Radcliffe, who played the title character, had Grint on set, Watson was “not just younger, she was lonely.”

The Beauty and the Beast The actress wasn’t the only one who considered pulling out of the franchise. Grint, who played Ron Weasley, also said he experienced several moments where he reflected on “what life would be like if I called it a day.”

In the end, however, Watson decided to stay, explaining: “The fans really wanted you to be successful, and we all really supported each other. How good is that?

While Watson may have completed her career as Hermione, the actress now knows where to draw boundaries when it comes to her personal life. In a 2017 conversation with Jessica Chastain to Interview, Watson spoke about why she maintains as much privacy as possible.

“Dan, Rupert and I were children when we were cast in this series of fairy tales, and what happened to us was a kind of fantasy story in itself. The story of my life has been in the public interest, which is why I have been so passionate about having a private identity, “he said. “When I enter a character, people have to be able to suspend their disbelief; They have to be able to divorce me from that girl. And the fact that everyone doesn’t know every intimate detail of my entire life is part of my attempt to protect my ability to do my job well. “

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts debuts on HBO Max on January 1.