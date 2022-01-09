Why Jennifer Lawrence carried a shotgun everywhere before filming ‘Winter’s Bone’

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most important actresses in Hollywood. His name is an immediate draw for any project after starring in big movies like The Hunger Games. However, Lawrence didn’t really enter the mainstream spotlight until Winter’s Bone It came.I was intended to accurately portray the character in a way that sounded real. Lawrence once explained how carrying a shotgun everywhere helped with that.

What is the story of ‘Winter’s Bone’?

Jennifer Lawrence | Vince Talotta / Toronto Star via Getty Images

Co-writer / Director Debra Granik and Co-writer Anne Rosellini Winter’s Bone It is based on a 2006 novel of the same name. The story follows Ree Dolly (Lawrence), who is a determined girl from the Ozark Mountains. She is a poor teenager fighting to protect her family from eviction.

Meanwhile, Ree tries to track down her drug dealer father, Jessup. The film uses themes of family connection, oral storytelling, poverty, and patriarchy to tell its story. Winter’s Bone won several awards, including the prestigious Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic Film at Sundance.

Jennifer Lawrence carried a shotgun everywhere in preparation for the role.

by Nadia Cohen Jennifer Lawrence: Girl on Fire explores the life and career of the actor. The text gives context to some of the most crucial moments of his life. Winter’s Bone it was an important starting point for Lawrence. She wasn’t about to give up on winning the part.

Granik initially believed that Lawrence was too pretty to play Ree. So the actor showed up to meet her after a red-eyed flight and walking in the rain. Lawrence arrived with unwashed hair and a runny nose, showing that he can look dirty from Winter’s Bone.

Lawrence eventually earned the role, but his dedication didn’t end there. He wanted to read as authentic as possible on screen and carried a shotgun everywhere before filming.

“To prepare for the role, Jennifer had to learn to fight, chop wood and carry a gun,” wrote Cohen. “On the advice of a close relative in Kentucky, she spent weeks carrying an empty shotgun around because she was afraid that anyone who saw the movie and knew anything about guns would know in seconds whether or not she had held a gun before. I wanted to feel like I was really hunting, not just pretending. “

Jennifer Lawrence earned an Oscar nomination for ‘Winter’s Bone’

Lawrence’s dedication to Winter’s Bone paid Critics and audiences were delighted with his performance. Many still claim that it is their best work yet. Lawrence earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role, even despite being a newcomer. Unfortunately, she lost to Natalie Portman’s stellar performance in Black Swan.

Lawrence’s career was never the same after Winter’s Bone. Later she would become an important A-lister. Lawrence finally got an Oscar for 2012 Silver Linings Playbook. He earned two other nominations for american hustle Y Joy.

by adam mckay don’t look up is Lawrence’s most recent film, earning her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress – Motion Picture – Musical / Comedy. Audiences will have to wait and see if he manages to get another Oscar nomination.

