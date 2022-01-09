Why Jennifer Lawrence carried a shotgun everywhere before filming ‘Winter’s Bone’

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most important actresses in Hollywood. His name is an immediate draw for any project after starring in big movies like The Hunger Games. However, Lawrence didn’t really enter the mainstream spotlight until Winter’s Bone It came.I was intended to accurately portray the character in a way that sounded real. Lawrence once explained how carrying a shotgun everywhere helped with that.

What is the story of ‘Winter’s Bone’?

Co-writer / Director Debra Granik and Co-writer Anne Rosellini Winter’s Bone It is based on a 2006 novel of the same name. The story follows Ree Dolly (Lawrence), who is a determined girl from the Ozark Mountains. She is a poor teenager fighting to protect her family from eviction.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker