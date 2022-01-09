Why did he do it? – Rock pop

Today we celebrate a new birthday for one of the most legendary actors in film history. Jack Nicholson, who is a famous performer for having played the role of Joker in ‘Batman’ (1989) and that of a diabolical father in ‘The Shining’ (1980). Although, now the presence of the 84-year-old on-screen actor, know what is retired and resting from a great life that included 12 Oscar Award nominations it is something that satisfies us much more.

Gave to the world numerous classics, But did you know that Jack Nicholson himself turned down the role of one of the most legendary movies of cinema?

Why did you refuse to act in this great movie?

The great gangster film released in 1972 and directed by Francis Ford Coppola, is one of the most popular of all history. But nevertheless, Jack nicholson would have refused to act as Michael Corleone (a role that eventually took Al Pacino) in The Godfather to focus on another very classic project: ‘Chinatown’ (1974).

In 1982, a journalist asked Jack Nicholson why he rejected to act in ‘El Padrino’ and in ‘El Golpe’ (1974). On this, he replied as follows.

“Yes, that is true. And I think that had enough business acumen by then and to know how much ‘The hit’ What ‘The Godfather’ they were going to be big hits. At the same time, I thought that ‘The Last Duty ‘(1973) and’ Chinatown ‘ they are, for me, the most interesting films ”, revealed Jack Nicholson.

However, Jack Nicholson didn’t feel like he was the right actor for the role. “’The Godfather’ was going to be a good movie. He had always wanted to work with Marlon Brando. They asked me to play the lead role, but I felt like I should be an Italian person Y he also had no scenes with Marlon in the script that I read. Okay, I’m only going to work with Marlon once, and hopefully it’s something we really have to work on together, “he concluded.

What has Jack Nicholson done in recent years?

The last movie Jack Nicholson starred in was the director’s James L. Brooks’, ‘How do you know if it’s love?’ (2010). Apparently, the actor had a lot of fun in the movie that you can now watch it on Netflix. However, Nicholson has decided the last 11 years be out of the spotlight and enjoy life.

Despite this, Jack Nicholson has continued reading scripts over the years and has considered offers, but nothing has been finalized yet. The interpreter considered a role in ‘The Judge’ (2014) and was close to starring in a remake of Toni Erdmann (2016), but he did not participate either. From there, the actor has continued to stay in the full reservation and rarely attend mass events. However, it does not matter, because we remember it with all the love that a movie buff can have.