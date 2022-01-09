Who will be eliminated from Exatlón México today, Sunday, January 9? Schedule and where to watch on TV

Exatlon has established itself as one of the Mexico’s most popular sports competition reality shows and the battle between Guardians and Conquerors grows more complicated as the weeks progress. This Sunday there will be one more elimination and here we tell you who could come out and the schedule and where to watch it on TV.

Who would leave Exatlón México on January 9 on Elimination Sunday?

According to some spoiler sites, specifically the Cosmic Wizard YouTube channel, the eliminated would be Daniela Reza, a member of the Guardians who entered a few days ago and was about to be eliminated last week when she faced Paulina Martínez and Marcela Pérez.

See this post on Instagram

But nevertheless, The name of Paulina Martínez has also been mentioned like the possible eliminated of this weekend.

Who is Daniela Reza, the possible eliminated from Exatlón México?

Is a 21-year-old soccer player originally from Chihuahua that played for FC Juárez of the Liga MX Femenil until last June 2021.

See this post on Instagram

Who was the eliminated midweek?

Last Friday the elimination of Yusef Farah, who gambled his stay in the Elimination Duel along with Uriel and Ramiro.

Elimination Sunday Exathlon: Schedule and where to see When is? Sunday, January 9, 2022

At what time is it? At 8:00 p.m. Central Mexico time

Where to see live? Through the Azteca Uno signal. In MARCA Claro we will take you the events in our minute by minute

