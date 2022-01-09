Who is Jennifer Lawrence’s partner and why is she not as famous as the protagonist of ‘Don’t Look Up’? – Movie news

Jennifer Lawrence is very open in many ways, but her private life has kept her somewhat hidden, which is why her husband, Cooke Maroney, doesn’t shine in show business the way she does.

Some celebrities have no problem showing their love for their partner and making it as public as they can, and when both are in the same industry it is even more difficult to keep it a “secret” like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez or Tom Holland and Zendaya. But Hoh others like Jennifer Lawrence that they keep their relationship in a low profile, to the degree that nothing is known about her current husband, Cooke Maroney.

‘Don’t Look Up’: Jennifer Lawrence Has An Alter Ego When She’s Drunk And Here We Present It To You

The actress of Don’t look up She is not very pleasant to share her private life, she does not even have social networks, so she tries to keep her privacy to the limit. So much so that not even she was the one who gave the news of her pregnancy, but she did it through her representative. Therefore, It is no surprise that her partner, who is not part of the Hollywood industry, is not among the headlines.

Cooke may not be an actor or a film director, but he is part of art, as he runs a prestigious gallery in New York City, thus following in his father’s footsteps. In this place he has been able to work with artists such as Anish Kappor, Carroll Dunham, Ugo Rondinone or Mathew Barney, and which was founded in the 1990s by film producer Barbara Gladstone, who has films such as the Cremaster.

Jennier Lawrence and Cooke Maroney.



Jennifer’s son’s father has always been a man of art, aBefore working at Gladstone, he worked at the Gagosian Gallery and studied Art History at NYU. But, if you dig deeper into his past, his life as an art gallant in such a popular city hasn’t always been like this. Maroney was born in Vermont and his parents own a major dairy farm, the third largest in the state.

How did Jennifer Lawrence and her husband meet? Okay, They have said that because of friends they have in common. Which is not hard to believe considering the number of Hollywood stars who like to acquire invaluable art. They were married shortly after meeting and now presumably they are happy with the baby’s arrival. I wish all celebrity couples had this happy story.