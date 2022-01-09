Who are the 10 most famous people in the world according to the best ranking

Every year we look forward to the Time Magazine publish your list of the hundred characters of the year, that selection of men and women who made a mark in the various fields of life, whether in science, politics, sports or the world of entertainment.

The covers of this historic North American magazine stand as a true icon, an aspirational space that everyone wants to land on and that provides an aura of hierarchy. Of course, the choice is based on various factors, but generally on the impact that these characters had throughout the year.

As for 2021, in the artists category the actress looks like number one Kate Winslet, on whom director Kenneth Branagh explained the storylines: “On HBO’s Mare of Easttown, those same qualities are radiant, as they have now become a truly amazing acting technique. Only now, his is the art that completely hides the artist. Kate Winslet disappears and Mare emerges complete, without vanity or artifice. It is magnificent to see. I still see her as 25 years old, but now as a master of her art ”.

The musician also appears in the list Bad Bunny, nothing more and nothing less. Regarding the success of the reggaeton player, J Balvin said: “Now it is at its peak, taking Latin culture to another level. The records he has broken are staggering. He is diferent”.

Another of the young women who lead the ranking is Billie eilish, whom they chose as the most transcendent in the pioneer branch. About the singer, rapper Megan Thee Stallion expressed: “She is a rare spirit who speaks from her unpretentious heart. He knew he had found a soul mate that night. One that is strong, but is still learning and continues to grow. A woman who defends herself and advocates for women everywhere ”.

The always talented Scarlett Johansson stands as another of the personalities for Time, evidently supported by the success of the premiere of The Black Widow, that spin off of the Marvel universe and above all by the brave decision to sue the studio for exposing the film simultaneously on the Disney platform and in theaters, because that meant a financial loss to him.

Another of the important names that stand out in this list is Jason Sudeikis, who was filled with praise for his starring role in the Apple TV series Ted Lasso. The performance of that soccer coach earned him recognition.

The French Omar sy got his space in this exclusive retelling, for the success of the Netflix series Lupine, which he starred in an incredible way. In addition, the icons category leads the Prince harry and his wife, the actress Meghan markle.

And not to mention the famous Britney Spears, On whom Paris Hilton spoke: “In 2021, FreeBritney’s battle cries raged louder than ever from its global network of devoted fans and a concerned audience. Our hearts broke when Britney spoke about her pain. ”