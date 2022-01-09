WhatsApp: how to ignore a contact without having to block it? | Android | iPhone | Technology

Both in Android like in ios, WhatsApp is the messaging service that millions of people use in their day to day to communicate with their friends and family, so it is common for us to receive thousands of posts from our contacts. However, sometimes there are times when we want to ignore someone without having to block them. Happily, in social networks a secret trick of the messaging app that will help us solve this problem. Do you want to know? Here we tell you.

When we have an annoying contact on WhatsApp who writes or sends us messages about things that we are not interested in, the easiest option is to block them, but this can turn out to be a very extreme measure, since it may happen that at some point we have to chat with this person.

Both in the mobile version and in the web version of WhatsApp, we can use a secret method of the platform that will help us to ignore a contact without having to block it. This is the Archived Chats function which, unlike its previous version, is no longer automatically disabled.

Step by step to ignore a contact without blocking it

When archiving the chat From a contact, the other person will be able to see your information, but it will prevent them from writing to you and paying attention to their messages. To do so, you do not need to install any application, you just have to follow these steps:

Within WhatsApp, from the list of chats, we press and hold on the conversation that we are interested in hiding.

Several options will appear in the menu on the top bar of the application. We chose the penultimate one: the square icon with an arrow pointing down inside it.

The conversation will disappear from the chat list and will be hidden in the ‘Archived’ folder.

Recover accidentally deleted conversation

If for some reason you deleted a WhatsApp conversation with very important photos and videos, then you have to know that there is a very simple trick that will allow you to recover them. Next, we are going to show you how.

The secret trick, which few people know about, only works if the WhatsApp user made a backup of the instant messaging application. If you meet this requirement, feel free to review this video for more details.

Simple guide to know if my current version of WhatsApp is safe:

For that it is necessary to have a not so recent version and that a newer one is available to install. With that said, take the following steps.