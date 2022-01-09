WhatsApp, how to change the logo for a smiley face

One of the platforms of instant messaging most used in most of the world is WhatsApp. Either through messages, voice notes, photos, videos, video calls, etc., is a good option to keep in touch.

One of the many advantages it has is that you can apply some tricks to increase your privacy and even just give it a different look. This time we tell you how to change the traditional green logo by a Smiley face, so take note.

How to change the WhatsApp logo

The first thing you should do is download the ‘Nova Launcher’ application and from any browser, such as Google Chrome, look for an image (in PNG format) of the WhatsApp icon with a smiley face. Then follow these steps:

Click for a few seconds the WhatsApp icon on your screen, until the option ‘Edit’ appears.

Select in ‘Logo’

Find the image you downloaded in PNG format

Click on ‘Done’

Ready, in this way now your application will have a different appearance to the traditional green logo, remember that your personal data will not be compromised when making this change and whenever you want you can return it to how it was before.

WhatsApp offers many advantages, for example, being able to hide your statuses from certain people, the last connection time, deactivating the famous blue popcorn that confirms that you read a message, among others.

Remember that you should never share your account details with other people as you could be the victim of fraud. Similarly, if you prefer, you can change the WhatsApp logo to the one you like the most.

