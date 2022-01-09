What’s to watch on CCC Go and streaming platforms

CCC GO

War of the worlds

(star action, at 20.10) Adaptation of the homonymous novel by HG Wells about the invasion of Earth by the Martians and the terrible battle that humanity has to fight to survive centers on an American family. Ray Ferrier is a divorced longshoreman and unremarkable father. While your children are visiting your home, a tremendous and unexpected electrical storm breaks out. A few moments later, Ray witnesses an extraordinary event that will change his life and that of his family forever: a huge three-legged machine emerges from the ground and devastates everything.

Fragmented

(Cinechannel, at 22) Although Kevin has shown his trusted psychiatrist, Dr. Fletcher, that he has 23 different personalities, there is still one to emerge, determined to dominate all the others. He feels compelled to kidnap three teenage girls. Led by the determined and observant Casey, Kevin struggles to survive, confronting all of their personalities, as the walls of their mental compartments collapse.

They are like children

(fxm, at 23) Lenny decides to move with his family to his hometown. He thought it was still a quiet place to raise his children, but it is full of troublesome characters that will make him understand that madness follows him wherever he goes. Both he and his friends, although they have followed different paths, have enjoyed triumphs and suffered defeats, but the group seems to reconnect, almost immediately, when they come back together after so long.

AMAZON PRIME

The curious Case of Benjamin Button

On the day Hurricane Katrina hits New Orleans, elderly Daisy Williams is on her deathbed in a New Orleans hospital. At his side is his daughter Caroline (Julia Ormond). Daisy asks Caroline to read aloud to her the diary of a longtime friend of hers, Benjamin Button. He is a man who is born with 80 years and is rejuvenating as time passes; that is to say, instead of having a birthday, he ignores them. This is the story of an extraordinary man, of the people he meets, of his loves and friends, but above all of his relationship with Daisy, the woman of his life.

HBO MAX

The glow

Jack Torrance moves with his wife and seven-year-old son to the impressive Overlook Hotel in Colorado to take care of the maintenance of the facilities during the winter season, when it is closed and isolated by the snow. Your goal is to find peace and quiet to write a novel. However, shortly after his arrival at the hotel, at the same time that Jack begins to suffer from disturbing personality disorders, strange and horrifying paranormal phenomena take place.

STARZPLAY

Mamma mia!

Sophie only has one wish for her wedding to be perfect: for her father to accompany her to the altar, for which she only has to discover who he is. Oscar winner Meryl Streep leads an all-star cast, including Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper, in this musical celebration of mothers, daughters and fathers, and true loves lost and found. It’s a movie based on the Broadway hit and full of famous ABBA songs.

NETFLIX

My teacher the octopus

Filmmaker Craig Foster forges an unusual friendship with an octopus who lives in a South African kelp forest and learns different mysteries of life as the animal shares the secrets of its aquatic world. This documentary tells us and shows how splendid these beings are and how similar we can become to them, beyond the physical aspect. Octopuses have a fairly complex nervous system, excellent eyesight, and are among the most intelligent and behaviorally diverse invertebrates on the planet. Documentary directed by Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed that won the Oscar in its category.