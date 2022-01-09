What was Hugo Sánchez’s last game in Europe

Hugo Sánchez closed his stage in Europe with Rayo Vallecano (Photo: Twitter / @ Falquian1926)

Among the most successful careers of Mexican soccer players in Europe is that of Hugo Sanchez, who played a total of 495 official matches since her first duel with him Atlético de Madrid until the last in Europe.

Recently Andrés Guarded surpassed Hugo Sánchez with the record for the largest number of matches in Europe by an Aztec footballer, since the little Prince accumulated a total of 496 games at old continent. In 1994 the youth squad from Pumas had his last minutes in the European league.

For the season 1992 – 1993 Hugo returned to Mexico to play with America and live the decline of his career as a striker. Although fans of the Pentapichichi consider the Real Madrid as the last team he played for in the European league, actually his last minutes on the “other side of the pond” was with him Vallecano Ray.

July 1, 1994 was the day that Hugo Sánchez had his last minutes on a European court (Photo: Twitter / @ Falquian1926)

After a brief step with those of Coapa, Hugol decided to try the European league for the last time and signed with the Stripe for the 1993 – 1994 season in which the permanence of the club in the First Division of Spain, so Sánchez did not have an easy task to experience what would be his last stage in Europe.

He started the season with great attention due to his return to Europe and the crisis in which the team was Rayista for the risk of descending. At the end of the season they were in the position 17 of the general table, for which they were forced to play their permanence in the First Division against the Compostela Sports Society.

In the first instance, two duels were played, which ended in a draw, so one more was played to define the club that would descend. The July 1, 1994 it was the day that Hugo Sanchez had his last minutes on a European court.

Hugo Sánchez celebrating a goal with Rayo Vallecano (Photo: Twitter / @ Falquian1926)

The Pedregal youth squad started as the starter of the game, but for the second half the minute 72 was sent off after a rough play that the referee considered an infraction and showed him the red card without fear, so Sánchez could not finish the game in which his club was relegated. In addition, he did not make any annotations in the game.

With a score of 3 – 1, Rayo Vallecano lost and thereby descended to the second division of European football. At the end of the season, the Mexican forward decided to return to Mexico to continue his career.

With almost 36 years he closed his stage in Europe. In Rayo he accumulated a total of 29 league games and 16 goals; so in total in his trajectory in the old continent obtained the record of 495 official matches.

Hugo Sánchez was a total figure of Real Madrid (Photo: Twitter / @ AmeyaJirage)

On his return to national football he enlisted with the Atlante for the 1994 – 1995 season but not obtaining outstanding results, he migrated again and traveled to Austria to join the Linzer AS K. -that would become LASK after the merger with the FC Linz.

When the club became LASK absorbed his players, including Hugo Sánchez. Without an outstanding performance he participated in 20 matches in which he only scored six targets.

The Mexican top scorer in Europe decided to end his sports career in the Atlético de Celaya in 1997. One of the accolades he holds is having been included in the soccer hall of fame in 2011 for his career in football and the number of goals scored.

Hugo Sánchez currently works as a sports commentator on the chain ESPN.

