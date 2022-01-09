What to see today on TV? Sunday, January 9, 2022 | TV

14.00 / Movistar LaLiga

Five games in the League match

The twentieth day of LaLiga includes five games, all broadcast by Movistar LaLiga The event begins at 2:00 p.m. with the duel between Rayo Vallecano and Betis. This is followed by the confrontation between Seville and Getafe at 4.15pm, to continue with the duel between Alavés and Athletic de Bilbao at 6.30pm. The day ends with Villarreal-Atlético Madrid at 9:00 p.m.

17.00 / Neox

‘On the edge of tomorrow’

USA, 2014 (113 minutes). Director: Doug Liman. Cast: Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt, Brendan Gleeson, Bill Paxton.

Within its status as a purely commercial product, On the edge of tomorrow hides some surprises, starting with the fact that Tom Cruise plays a cowardly and inefficient military man who flees the battlefield; Furthermore, the story unfolds as an impossible remake of Caught in time, in which “groundhog day” takes place amid a bloody alien invasion. Fantasy plays on a healthy sense of humor and an enviable narrative rhythm.

18.30 / TCM

‘At the end of the getaway’

À bout de souffle. France, 1959 (86 minutes). Dir .: Jean-Luc Godard. Performers: Jean-Paul Belmondo, Jean Seberg.

The most visceral and revolutionary cinema still has a name: Jean-Luc Godard. In the midst of the mediocrity of commercial films that are not filmed, but are manufactured in series, his figure remains at the top. At the end of the getaway marked the birth of the nouvelle vague, Free-spirited works shot by film-loving directors, who broke bourgeois schemes, took the cameras out onto the streets and filled the streets with reality. Since then, Godard has reinvented cinema several times, but in his first job he was already out of the norm with a love story that exalted the libertarian spirit and portrayed the ephemerality of happiness.

18.30 / The 2

Mycological treasures, in ‘The lord of the forests’

The sixth season of The lord of the woods he insists on discovering the variety of mushrooms and the botanical wealth of the Spanish forests. The expert Vicente Sevilla, accompanied by familiar faces, will walk through places throughout the country and will culminate each program with a unique gastronomic experience. In this first installment, the magician Jandro walks along with Vicente Sevilla the Fuente del Cobre, a forest that is located near the first waters of the source of the Pisuerga river in the province of Palencia. The magic and the wonders of nature will be the protagonists in this walk.

19.35 / DMAX

Marathon of ‘Border Control: Spain’

The most shocking cases faced by agents of the State Security Forces are the focus of the documentary series Border control: Spain, of which DMAX offers today a marathon of episodes. A production that shows the work of the agents of the Civil Guard and the Tax Agency who monitor the main points of entry and exit in the country and that reveals the real stories carried out by the agents and people who pass through Spanish customs every day .

19.50 / Movistar Action

‘The mole’

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy. United Kingdom, 2011 (127 minutes). Director: Tomas Alfredson. Performers: Gary Oldman, John Hurt, Mark Strong, Colin Firth.

In 1979, the BBC premiered the series Coppersmith, tailor, soldier, spy, which immediately became a television benchmark. Since then, no one had approached the John le Carré novel that inspired it, known in Spain as The mole. This new look at a monumental novel does not detract from the memory of the series, which is the best compliment, and reconstructs with uncompromising rigor the landscapes of the Circus, the headquarters of British espionage. An exceptional staging, which investigates the murkiest edges of the story, gives life to a hazy group of characters, always surrounded by deceit and betrayal.

20.05 / The 2

The work of the special mountain corps

The documentary series Rescue accompanies teams from GREIM, SAER and 061, the Civil Guard professionals best prepared to face rescues in difficult situations, in risky operations in high mountains. The Aragonese Pyrenees, Mallorca, Tenerife, Picos de Europa or Sierra Nevada will be some of the scenarios in which his work will be shown. In its more than 50 years of history, the GREIM, the Civil Guard’s Special Mountain Rescue and Intervention Group, has helped more than 35,000 people.

20.30 / Kitchen Channel

‘Two glances’: Rafael Ansón and Verónica Zumalacárregui

Space Two glances, that Canal Cocina premieres, shows two different ways of experiencing gastronomy by the former president of the Royal Academy of Gastronomy, Rafael Ansón, and the journalist who is an expert in travel and gastronomy, Verónica Zumalacárregui. The space accompanies them on their visits to emblematic and classic places (Ansón’s proposals) in front of modern establishments with original and groundbreaking proposals (Zumalacárregui’s suggestions). The visits will show how the journalist reacts to the classicism of places like Horcher or Lhardy and Ansón’s impressions of tasting a daily menu in a restaurant located inside a junkyard or eating with punk music in the background.

20.45 / Four

Olympique Lyon-PSG in the French League

Paris Saint-Germain are looking to extend their advantage in the French League. The team that Pochettino coaches is leading with a 13-point advantage over Nice and Marseille, and has already set its sights on the duel against Real Madrid in the knockout stages of the Champions League. Before that, today he faces a tough match in which he visits Olympique Lyon, an always strong team in their own stadium.

21.00 / Sundance

‘Professor Lazhar’

Monsieur Lazhar. Canada, 2011 (95 minutes). Director: Philippe Falardeau. Cast: Mohamed Fellag, Sophie Nélisse, Émilen Néron.

An example of committed cinema, with an apparently light line, but with deep convictions. Professor Lazhar It raises interesting questions, such as those that refer to the difference between teaching and educating, while it sends a message in favor of tolerance, communion between cultures and the value of teaching work. All this thanks to the portrait of a hard-working teacher, made concrete in an honest proclamation in favor of the work of the educational community.

21.35 / The 2

The artistic and vital trajectory of Víctor Manuel

The documentary Grandpa Victor addresses the figure of Víctor Manuel as, composer, writer and filmmaker, and approaches his creative process, in addition to reviewing his personal career. The artist himself lends his reflections in a work that includes testimonies from friends, family and artists such as Ana Belén, Marina and David San José, Joan Manuel Serrat, Joaquín Sabina, Miguel Ríos and José Luis García Sánchez.

22.00 / Antenna 3

Conflicts continue in the series ‘Unfaithful’

The turkish series Unfaithful it entangles its protagonists in new problems. This episode recounts how Volkan’s weakness for Asya emotionally leads him to a dead end. Meanwhile, Derin does his best to fix things with Volkan, but what will be his reaction to the surprise that comes from Asya’s past?

22.55 / HISTORY

Figures and statistics from World War II

Throughout eight episodes, the documentary series The numbers of World War II takes an in-depth look at the numbers and statistics of the largest global military conflict in history. Barely twenty years after the Great War, the world was once again plunged into battle. To begin to understand its origin, it is necessary to delve into the figures. Through eight episodes, using files and frames unknown to date, young historians discover new evidence of how the war happened.

