What the Steelers need to qualify for the NFL Playoffs

The Pittsburgh Steelers require a combination of results to qualify for the postseason (Photo: Jay Biggerstaff / REUTERS)

The Pittsburgh Steelers, one of the most popular teams in the NFL, they run the risk of be out of the playoff round. Although they have positioned themselves as the second best team in their division, the uneven results achieved throughout the season have buried them among the Teams aspiring to the wild card position. On their last day they are forced to beat their direct rival to transcend, although they also depend on a combination of results.

The Baltimore Ravens (8-8) will host the team led by Mike Tomlin (8-7-1) at their stadium. Although the outlook looks complicated given the parity of results they have obtained throughout the season, the Steelers have the advantage of having won their most recent meetingNot to mention that the star quarterback of the premises, Lamar Jackson, will not be able to play the game. In case of winning, they will reach nine victories and take a step forward, although they will have to wait until the end of the day to know their fate.

While Ben Roethlisberger could live his last minutes as an NFL player, Indianapolis Colts (9-7) and Jacksonville (2-14) will play a crucial match for the aspirations of the Pennsylvania team. The Jaguars must counter all odds and overcome the rival team so that the Steelers have one more chance to play in the postseason.

Ben Roethlisberger could live his last minutes as an NFL quarterback (Photo: Philip G. Pavely / REUTERS)

However, it is not the only result on which they depend. Both the Raiders Like the Chargers, both with a record of nine wins and seven losses, will seek the same ticket on the last day. Whichever of the two wins could allocate wild card position. In this case, in addition to the victory against the Ravens and Jacksonville’s victory over the Colts, those of San Diego and Las Vegas must tie. Only then, Big Ben could look to more games in his retirement season.

Although the outlook looks difficult for the team, all is not lost for the star defender of the Steelers squad and the highest paid in the league. After the magnificent season, as well as his most recent performance against the Cleveland Browns, Tj watt He has the opportunity to lead his team to the postseason, but he can also set a new record for catches in a single season.

The current achievement corresponds to the one imposed by Michael Strahan, a member of the Hall of Fame, in 2001. In that sense, with 21 1/2 shotsJust knocking down the backup quarterback 1 1/2 times to elevate his name in the record book per season. About, Watt considered feeling at his best. even though it is at the close of the campaign.

TJ Watt will have the chance to break a new record for catches in a single season (Photo: Philip G. Pavely / REUTERS)

“I feel that I am healthy and I can have a big impact on the game. I haven’t really felt like this in a long time, one hundred percent healthy, but at this point in the year no one is one hundred percent healthy, “he told the media in the days leading up to his match against Baltimore.

The Wisconsin native He leads the sack statistic for the second consecutive season. Given this, in case of imposing a new brand and being the highest paid defender, he could be awarded as the Defensive Player of the Year, although everything will depend on the votes at the end of the tournament.

KEEP READING:

Álvaro Morales and the decision that opened the doors to him on television

Canelo Álvarez and Eddy Reynoso achieved a historic achievement for the first time in history

Ricardo Ferretti reached 500 victories as technical director in Mexico