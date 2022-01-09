What is Katy Perry’s fortune?

Katy Perry She is one of the highest paid artists in the world for the last decade. The singer-songwriter earned between 2009 and 2014 annually between $ 30 and 50 million from album sales, merchandise, tours and endorsements. In 2015 it exceeded $ 135 million. In addition, between June 2019 and June 2020, he earned $ 40 million, of which he earned $ 25 million for participating in the reality American Idol, achieving gather a great fortune.

Katy Perry is about to release a new single called “When I’m Gone”, a song that he performs with Alesso and that will be released on December 29 at 11:00 p.m. In addition, the video clip of the song will be released worldwide until January 10 during halftime of the National College Soccer Championship, on ESPN.

Also, on December 29 Katy Perry will kick off her “Play” show in Las Vegas, where the interpreter will offer a series of concerts with visual effects and different surprises at Resorts World.

What is the incredible fortune of Katy Perry?

The singer, songwriter, model and businesswoman Katy Perry has a fortune of 330 million dollars, according to the specialized media Celebrity Net Worth.

In 2012, Katy Perry was named the sixth best-selling artist in America with sales of 37.6 million units. Also, from February 2011 to January 2012, his tour California Dream Tour raised $ 59.5 million worldwide. Also, his documentary “Katy Perry: Part of Me” llaunched on July 5, 2012, it grossed $ 32.7 million at the worldwide box office.

His Prismatic World Tour, from May 2014 to October 2015, grossed $ 204.3 million worldwide after selling around 2 million tickets.

In general, for more than a decade, it has been one of the highest paid artists in the world. In some years it has managed to earn more than 50 million pesos and in the most recent years the figures have exceeded 100 million dollars annually.

