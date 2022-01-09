What is Cameron Díaz doing today after leaving acting?

During the 1990s and early 2000s, Cameron Diaz became one of the most acclaimed actresses in Hollywood. As expected, her talent and beauty managed to last over time.

However, her last appearance on the big screen was the musical Annie. Generating much speculation about her professional life, the actress revealed in 2018 that she was retiring from acting and confirmed this decision during 2021.

