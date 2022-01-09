What is Cameron Díaz doing today after leaving acting?

During the 1990s and early 2000s, Cameron Diaz became one of the most acclaimed actresses in Hollywood. As expected, her talent and beauty managed to last over time.

However, her last appearance on the big screen was the musical Annie. Generating much speculation about her professional life, the actress revealed in 2018 that she was retiring from acting and confirmed this decision during 2021.

Currently, she is happily married to Benji Madden, the leader of the famous musical band Good Charlotte. Together they live in a luxurious mansion located in Beverly Hills, California. This was acquired during 2019 for a sum of 14.7 million dollars.

Although she is seen enjoying the love of her partner, her fans wonder if the actress is working in any company or venture now that she has moved away from acting. What are you doing with your life today?

Source: Cosmopolitan

Cameron Díaz’s life away from acting

According to the statements made by the Cameron DiazShe decided to move away from the world of movies because she wanted to be the owner of her time and take control of her life. “My daily routine is what I can handle and do for myself,” she declared.

When the interpreter turned 40, she understood that she was already tired of the life she led and that the time had come for an abrupt change. Thus, She preferred to focus on all the experiences she did not have and all the aspects of her life that she could not handle herself.

Having a very demanding career, the actress made the decision to move away from acting. For her, the cinema had ceased to be a priority and that position was taken over by her family. “Now i feel complete”, He confessed.

Cameron Diaz She managed to find the love of her life, who eventually became her husband. In addition to using his free time to spend unforgettable moments with him, he also enjoys the company of his first and only daughter.

In 2020, the famous performer became a new mother. Thus, welcomed little Raddix Madden, who is the fruit of her marriage to Benjamin Madden. Thus, the actress formed that family that she wanted so much.

The arrival of the little girl made the actress take her departure from Hollywood as something definitive. Therefore, it is no longer a professional break but a final closure. He also took the birth of his daughter to give a message to those women who seek to have a child after 40.

“Having a young family is doing everything the way you do it when you are young, you just do it. But when you are my age and you decide to do it, it is a real decision”Díaz commented during an interview conducted in 2020.

For the moment, Cameron Diaz did not disclose her baby’s face. However, sources close to the family assure that the little girl inherited the features and beauty of her beautiful mother.

Although it is not known if the actress has future projects, she can be seen on her Instagram account enjoying her free time. The interpreter shares videos cooking very delicious meals and also launched a book called The Body Book.

Did you know that the actress became a mother?