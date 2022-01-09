What harsh sanction does Santiago Solari face?

Santiago Solari could be absent on the bench for the Águilas del América for the next matches of the Tournament Grita México C22 of Liga MX.

The match between the Eagles of America Y Puebla reflected a central event indirectly connected with the process of the game, which had as main protagonists Santiago Solari and the referee Oscar Mejia Garcia, and as supporting actors to the front Roger Martinez and the Uruguayan defender of Franjiazul Maximiliano Araújo.

It turns out that averaging the 30 minutes of the first stage, when the Cream blue he was already winning 1 to 0 (in fact he was doing it very early with the cross shot of Salvador Reyes 10 seconds after the match started), the coffee player and the Uruguayan player went to dispute a ball that ended with the warning of the element directed by the Indiecito.

It was there that Santiago Solari was startled in a way that has never been seen before, considering the decision of Oscar Mejia Garcia, collegiate of the clash between the Eagles of America and the Puebla for day one of Grita Mexico C22 Tournament of Liga MX at Cuauhtémoc Stadium, who did not hesitate to expel him due to the exaggerated claims of the Argentine.

But having missed about an hour of the premiere game would not be the only punishment for the strategist of the men’s main team of the Nest. Beyond the economic fine (it would be between 18 and 450 UMAs) Solari could perceive a suspension of up to six days as detailed by article 31 subsection K of the regulations of the contest of the first division of Mexican soccer.

What matches of America in the Clausura 2022 of the Liga MX could Santiago Solari miss?

Santiago Solari, sent off in the game America vs. Puebla by date one of Grita Mexico C22 Tournament of Liga MX for Oscar Mejia Garcia, you could be sanctioned with up to six suspension dates. If this is the case, it would be absent against: Atlas, San Luis, Santos Laguna, Pachuca, Pumas Y Queretaro, provided that the collision with Mazatlan the second day is not rescheduled before the first of March. In that case it would enter instead of the comparison with the White Roosters.