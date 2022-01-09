United States.- Considered a woman with a big heart, the American actress Angelina Jolie she has become the mother of six children; three of them were born from her womb and another three were adopted since they were little, do you know who they are?

The first time that Jolie became a mother was quite an experience, her first child was not born from her womb, but that did not change her love. It was on March 10, 2002 when the actress adopted her first son named Maddox, who was only months old. Later, on July 6, 2005, he adopted Zahara, his first girl, at six months of age.

What are the biological children of Angelina Jolie?

On May 27, 2006 his first biological daughter named Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, which has generated great controversy for identifying as a boy, living a life as such, but recently surprising as a girl, which has given much to talk about.

After Shiloh came Pax, her third adopted child, in 2007. Later, Angelina Jolie confirmed her second pregnancy and confessed to taking fertility pills. On July 12, 2008 his twins were born Knox leon Y Vivienne marcheline, being his second and third biological child.

From left to right; Maddox, Vivienne, Jolie, Zahara, Shiloh, and Knox. Photo: EFE

Read more: That’s how big Angelina Jolie’s children are, they dazzled at the premiere of Marvel’s “Eternals”

Currently, the Hollywood star enjoys her role as a mother and her children have already grown a lot. Maddox is the oldest, 20 years old, followed by Pax, 17; Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 15, and Vivienne and Knox, 13.