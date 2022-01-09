Vin Diesel Fast and Furious: ‘Fast and Furious 10’ already has a release date | Entertainment

The saga ‘Fast and furious’ will be saying goodbye with its 10th and 11th installments. Universal Pictures is already working on the films and has revealed the release date of the next film in the franchise starring Vin Diesel.

In accordance with Entertainment Weekly, the penultimate film in the franchise will hit theaters on April 7, 2023. Justin Lin will repeat as director of the last two films, which will close the main plot. Chris Morgan, a regular scriptwriter for the franchise but who did not participate in the script for the ninth installment, will be the one behind the script.

They are expected to return Vin Diesel and other actors in the series such as Sung Kang, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel and Michelle Rodríguez. Also, the scene during the closing credits of ‘Fast and Furious 9’ suggested that Deckard Shaw, the character from Jason statham, will also play a key role in the outcome of the saga.

It has also been confirmed that Dwayne johnson officially left the main saga and will not be in the latest installments. The participation of John Cena, who debuted in the ninth installment in the role of Jakob Toretto, was left on the air.

The ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise began in 2001 and has grossed $ 6.3 billion worldwide, a figure that includes the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw.