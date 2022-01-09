Vin Diesel and Charlize Theron celebrate the success of “Fast and Furious 9” after its premiere: “The cinema is back!”

Los Angeles, USA

Fast and Furious 9 has swept its arrival in North American cinemas. Despite the fact that the film has been released at a time of difficulty for the film industry, which is still struggling to regain normalcy and leave the COVID-19 pandemic behind, the new installment of the action saga has reached stratospheric figures in box office that had not been seen since before the pandemic.

Toretto and the family have amassed in the United States, during their first weekend, $ 70 million, the highest grossing of a premiere since the arrival of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in 2019, which totaled 177 million. Globally, the film starring Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodríguez and company has already exceeded 405 million dollars at the box office.

Given this success, Vin Diesel has not been able to hide his joy: “I think what makes me feel best is the simple idea that people are going to theaters again,” said the actor who plays Dominic Toretto during an act of her partner’s charity project, Charlize Theron’s Africa Outreach Project.

“The cinema is back!”, Exclaimed Diesel visibly excited before noting that, although the studios that are releasing their films via streaming cannot be blamed, “Universal has had the courage to say ‘Hey, let’s support the film launch ‘”, an attitude to which the interpreter says” take off his hat. “

In the same vein, Theron, who plays Cipher, has stated that the great reception that the film has had seems “amazing”. “Realize that they are going for their ninth film, it is quite impressive,” said the actress, before noting that it is “the perfect film to return to theaters.”

Jordana Brewster, who gives life to Mia and who is also present at the act of the charitable foundation of Theron, has affirmed to feel excited and has valued the current situation as “a great moment to return to theaters.”

With its eight previous films, and the spin-off Hobbs and Shaw starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, the Fast and Furious saga has grossed more than $ 5.9 billion at the box office being Fast & Furious 7 (2015), with more of 1,500 million dollars, his most successful delivery.

Fast and Furious 9, directed by Justin Lin, features Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell and Charlize Theron .