Vaseline, the classic component that will help you fight wrinkles

The vaseline It is a product that we can easily get, that you surely have at home and that is easy to use. Did you know its great benefits against wrinkles? We will tell you everything below.

Jennifer Aniston is one of the actresses who stated that she cares for her face with vaseline every day in your beauty routine. Usually the vaseline is perfect for furs dry that are the most conducive to generating wrinkles easily but any woman can use it.

Vaseline is one of the most efficient products for wrinkles. Photo: Mundo Deportivo.

This product contains vitamins A and E that prevent the oxidation of cells of the skin which leads to the skin being kept as good as possible and the amount of wrinkles. In addition, other of its benefits are that the skin does not lose more water than it should, maintains the elasticity of the skin and fill the grooves of the wrinkles already existing on the face.

Vaseline has multiple benefits such as vitamins A and E. Photo: MDZ Online.

How can you use it? You must first remove all your makeup and then wash your face with soap and water until it is completely clean. After completing these steps, you will need to apply a small amount of vaseline on facial expression signs by tapping around that area so that the product is absorbed.

You can make homemade masks with petroleum jelly to keep your skin plump. Photo: I am Carmín.

If you want a mask with vaseline, it is best to mix this ointment with a teaspoon of honey, a tablespoon of olive oil and an egg yolk. You must add all this to a water bath and mix for a few minutes until everything comes together. Then remove from the heat and let it cool a little to apply it on the skin and let it rest for 30 minutes.

Related news

Now you know that the vaseline can be your great ally to combat wrinkles. Add it to your beauty routine!

Before concluding, we want to emphasize that wrinkles are typical of the passage of time and that you should not obsess over them disappearing completely. Make friends with them, they show everything you have experienced!

And remember: before applying any component on your skin, consult your trusted dermatologist so that together you can find out what is best for your skin.