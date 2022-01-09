Until the scar heals, by Albert Espinosa

Article 746. We are living a very polarized time. The other day I was talking to an 85-year-old friend of mine who taught me years ago that you must choose between being calm or right and she says she chose tranquility because everyone thinks they have it.

He always tells me that everything that is happening now actually happened in the past but that people do not remember it. He explained to me that years ago there was a minority that reacted in the wrong way when it arrived so quickly the polio vaccine but that in the end the eradication of that disease put those few in their place. And he added something very interesting & mldr; I almost told you after the best of the week.

Third place. ‘Ron makes an error’, written by Peter Bainham and Sarah Smith. A beautiful story about the power of friendship and differences. A good fable about this society So connected but it seems so lost

Second place. ‘Crash’ (UHD), written and directed by David Cronenberg (A Contracorriente Films). It is a luxury to be able to recover this very different film about the pursuit of pleasure at all costs in this well-cared version packed with extras.

First position. ‘The Williams method’, written by Zach Baylin. Great performance by Will Smith that deserves the Oscar in this story so complete that it reminds you of that other wonder that was ‘Open’, the biography of Agassi.

Related news

And my wise friend added that there will always be controversies because people do not take time before giving their opinion And she believes that there is a perfect measure to ponder. She thinks that our own body is very wise and that the time it takes to heal a scar should be the same time we should take to reflect before making important decisions or giving opinions on controversial issues.

It seemed to me something intense that everyone was self-inflicted small cuts to a finger before making important life decisions. And wait until the scar heals to open another one with your words. Happy Sunday!