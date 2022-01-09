Within the filmography of James Cameron, without a doubt one of his most emblematic films is Titanic, a 1997 feature film based on the real tragedy that occurred on the Titanic ship starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

The plot of Titanic is set in the year 1912 and follows Jack Dawson, a young working-class man who wins two third-class tickets on the Titanic.

During the trip, Jack meets Rose DeWitt Bukater, a young woman from a good family who has come to nothing but is going to contract a marriage of convenience with Cal, a conceited millionaire who is only interested in the prestigious last name of his fiancee.

Jack and Rose fall in love, but her fiancé and her mother put all kinds of obstacles on their relationship. But everything will be turned upside down when the ship collides with a huge iceberg.

Although Titanic is based on the actual sinking of the ship and even included some real life characters, not everything in the movie actually happened, so James Cameron had to change, add or embellish some details to fit the story that I wanted to count in the movie.

Today, at Hobby Consolas, we collect some of the truths and lies of Titanic, the iconic film directed by James Cameron.

The story behind the characters of Rose and Jack

While the story of Rose and Jack, the main characters in the film, was completely fictional, they did draw inspiration from some real people.

As the filmmaker revealed in his day, for Rose’s character was inspired by American artist Beatrice Wood. When Cameron read the artist’s autobiography, he quickly realized that it described “almost literally” the older version of Rose.

Thus, Rose’s character in Titanic is “just a refraction of Beatrice, combined with many fictional elements”, as detailed Cameron.

In Jack’s case, there is no inspiration as such for the character. But nevertheless, his name is very similar to that of a worker on the Titanic, which he signed as “J. Crawford, although the” J “was for Joseph instead of Jack..

However, James Cameron didn’t find out about this person until after the movie was shot, so the real life “J. Crawford” and the movie “J. Crawford” were just a coincidence.

The sinking of the Titanic

James Cameron painstakingly studied everything related to the sinking of the Titanic to reflect it as accurately as possible in the film, which he more than succeeded.

On April 14, 1912, at 11:40 pm (ship time), the crew saw an iceberg and alerted the bridge. First Officer Willaim Murdoch ordered the ship to turn around the iceberg and stop the engines, but there was not enough time and the starboard side of the Titanic collided with the iceberg..

The blow created a series of holes below the waterline, and although the hull was not pierced, it dented and allowed water to seep in. As shown in the film, pieces of the iceberg landed on the deck of the boardwalk, according to statements by survivors.

The crew were unprepared for an emergency of this magnitude, and as the ships were considered practically unsinkable back then, the Titanic only had enough lifeboats to carry half the passengers on board.

The crew also did not know how to properly carry out an evacuation and launched many barely half full lifeboats, with third-class passengers left behind, many of them trapped below deck as the ship continued to fill with water.

A little over two and a half hours after the Titanic hit the iceberg, the ship’s deck submerged and the sea poured in through open hatches and grates, and when her unsupported stern rose out of the water, the ship split in two.

The Titanic sank at 2:20 am and most of the remaining passengers and crew were submerged in the icy water, dying within 15-30 minutes.

As reflected in the film, the lights continued on until just before the ship sank and, as one survivor recalls, a series of events occurred. “terrible explosions”, probably from the boilers.

The remains of the Titanic were found on September 1, 1985 during an expedition led by Jean-Louis Michel and Robert Ballard., who discovered that the ship had in fact split, as it was long believed that it had sunk in one piece.

The band continued to play during the sinking of the Titanic

One of the most memorable moments in the movie Titanic was when the string quartet continued to play during the sinking of the ship. While it seemed that this was an addition from Cameron to give the film more emotion, in reality the band was playing while the Titanic sank..

However, it is not entirely clear what was the last song the band played during the sinking of the Titanic. According to the newspapers, the band’s final song was “Nearer, My God, To Thee”, while the survivors stated that it was “Song d’Automne”.

The real Molly Brown

The unforgettable character of Kathy Bates, Molly Brown, was one of the few relevant characters in the movie Titanic based on real life people who were actually on board..

Margaret Brown was an American philanthropist, but she was not born into a wealthy family. She married James Joseph “JJ” Brown, who was also not a wealthy man, but the family acquired great wealth when his mining engineering efforts proved instrumental in producing a substantial ore vein.

Margaret and JJ separated in 1909, but continued to take care of each other, and the agreement gave her a cash payment and a monthly allowance that allowed her to continue her travels and social work.

When the Titanic hit the iceberg and began to sink, Margaret helped other passengers take the lifeboats and had to be persuaded to abandon ship in a lifeboat (lifeboat # 6).

Molly urged the lifeboat to return to save more people, but the crewman objected. Margaret threatened to throw the crew member overboard, and sources vary as to whether they returned and found anyone alive.

Once on the RMS Carpathia, the ship that rescued the survivors of the Titanic, Margaret organized a survivor committee to ensure basic needs for second and third class survivors. Due to her actions, the media called her “Unsinkable Molly Brown”. He passed away in 1932 at the age of 65.

The passengers were rescued from the water

While it’s not entirely clear if Molly Brown’s boat returned to try and rescue the survivors, yes there were at least two of the sixteen boats that returned to rescue the passengers who were in the icy waters.

One of the boats that returned was lifeboat 4, led by Mayor Perkis, who allegedly pulled five people out of the water (of which only three survived).

The other boat was lifeboat 14, led by Fifth Officer Harold Lowe (played by Ioan Gruffud in the film), who with the help of a six-man crew, picked up four people from the water.

The Carpathia rescued the survivors

At around 4:00 am on April 15, the survivors of the Titanic were rescued by the Carpathia, and the bodies of those who died in the lifeboats overnight were left in the boats and recovered some time later.

The Carpathia was heading to Fiume, Austria-Hungary (now Rijeka, Croatia), but As he did not have the shops or medical facilities to care for the survivors of the Titanic, he changed his course and returned to New York so that the survivors could be properly cared for..

Many of the Titanic survivors lived for many more years, while others succumbed to shock and other health problems and died weeks after the disaster.

The old couple

Another of the most unforgettable and heartbreaking moments in the movie Titanic is that of the top-notch senior couple who decided to stay on the boat and cuddle in bed while their room filled with water. A couple that, by the way, existed in real life.

The couple was Isidor Straus, owner of Macy’s, and his wife Ida, who were offered a place in lifeboat number 8. However, Isidor decided to stay on board as long as there were women on the ship.

Ida refused to leave her husband and, according to witnesses, Ida told her that “We have lived together for many years. Where you go, I go”.

They were last seen sitting on a pair of deck chairs, which witnesses described as a “most remarkable display of love and devotion.”. Isidor’s body was only recovered after the sinking.

These are some of the truths and lies of Titanic, the iconic film directed by James Cameron.

As you can see, there is a lot of veracity behind what is considered one of the best films in the history of cinema. What are your favorite Titanic moments? We read you in the comments.