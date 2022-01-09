Top 10 Diane Keaton Movies Sorted From Worst To Best According To IMDb And Where To Watch Them Online

Diane keaton She was born in Los Angeles (USA) on January 5, 1946. She is an American actress, director and film producer. Along with actresses Katharine Hepburn and Faye Dunaway, she is the actress with the most films in the list of the 100 best films according to the AFIs (American Film Institute). Winner of an Oscar for Best Actress, 1 BAFTA Award and 2 Golden Globe Awards.

We compiled his top 10 movies sorted from worst to best according to IMDb. What interpretation and role of Diane Keaton do you prefer?

Father of the bride

Platform: Disney +, RakutenTV, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Duration: 1 hour and 45 minutes

Director: Charles Shyer

Year: 1991

IMDb score: 6.5

Interpreted by Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, George Newbern, Kieran Culkin, Martin Short, Peter michael goetz Y BD Wong. It is a remake of the 1950 film directed by Vincent minnelli and with Spencer tracy Y Elizabeth taylor as main actors.

When you least expect it…

Platform: HBO Max, Movistar +, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 8 minutes

Director: Nancy Meyers

Year 2003

IMDb score: 6.7

Interpreted by Jack Nicholson, Diane Keaton, Keanu Reeves, Amanda Peet and Frances McDormand. This romantic comedy directed by Nancy meyers it was Diane Keaton’s fourth Oscar nomination in the category of best actress. Out of a budget of $ 60 million, it grossed more than $ 266 million at the box office.

Bonus track: Tied at a rating of 6.7, we also find Marvin’s Room (Jerry Zaks, 1996) in which Diane Keaton was nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars.

Mysterious murder in Manhattan

Platform: Microsoft Store, RakutenTV, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Duration: 1 hour and 44 minutes

Direction: Woody Allen

Year: 1993

IMDb score: 7.3

Starring Woody Allen, Diane Keaton, Alan Alda, Anjelica Huston, Jerry Adler, Lynn cohen Y Zach Braff. It had an estimated budget of $ 13.5 million and it grossed at the box office $ 11.3 million. It had an adaptation to the theater by the hand of Paco Vidal. Actors Enrique San Francisco and Beatriz Santana played the roles of Woody Allen and Diane Keaton respectively.

Dreams of a seducer

Platform: Filmin, Movistar +, RakutenTV, AppleTY and Amazon Videos

Duration: 1 hour and 25 minutes

Director: Herbert Ross

Year: 1972

IMDb score: 7.6

Interpreted by Woody Allen, Diane Keaton, Tony Roberts, Jerry Lacy and Susan Anspach. It is a film adaptation based on the homonymous play of the same Woody Allen. The filmmaker Herbert ross directed the feature film at his request and request Allen, who in that year, still did not have enough experience to direct a movie. The work, was also known as Aspirin for two. It is without a doubt, Woody Allen’s first successes on the big screen.

The Godfather. Part 3

Platform: Filmin, RakutenTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 42 minutes

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Year: 1990

IMDb score: 7.6

Last part of the trilogy of “The Godfather“. Of the 3, it is the one that had the least impact and recognition from specialized critics. And despite the -not despicable- 7 Oscar nominations, did not rise up with any of them. Released on Christmas Day 1990, it grossed virtually $ 137 million. Diane Keaton closed the trilogy by playing the role of Kay adams.

Boris Grushenko’s Last Night

Platform: Movistar + and AppleTV

Duration: 1 hour and 25 minutes

Direction: Woody Allen

Year: 1975

IMDb score: 7.7

Interpreted by Woody Allen Y Diane keaton. It is one of the most prominent early comedies of Woody Allen as director, screenwriter and lead actor. In fact, the New York filmmaker himself considers “Boris Grushenko’s Last Night“as the funniest movie he’s ever produced. On a budget of $ 3 million, managed to raise at the box office just over $ 20 million.

Manhattan

Platform: Filmin, Movistar + and AppleTV

Duration: 1 hour and 36 minutes

Direction: Woody Allen

Year: 1979

IMDb score: 7.9

Another of the great works of the filmmaker’s career. And, against all odds, Woody Allen He does not think the same and continues to point out that it is one of his least successful jobs. One of the most valued and cared for elements of Manhattan from the day of its premiere to the present day is its incredible and unforgettable soundtrack by George Gershwin. It was one of his highest grossing films, grossing close to $ 124 million.

Annie hall

Platform: Filmin, Movistar + and AppleTV

Duration: 1 hour and 33 minutes

Direction: Woody Allen

Year: 1977

IMDb score: 8.0

Woody Allen’s masterpiece. This romantic comedy was without a doubt the one that reached its peak and in which it also won 4 Oscars. With the particularity that they were the first of his long career. With Annie Hall, he won an Oscar for Best Film, Director, Original Screenplay and Leading Actress (Diane keaton). The filmmaker has never been in favor of making sequels to his own stories. But with Annie Hall, he was about to make the exception as he explained in 1993 in the book Woody Allen on Woody Allen. He imagined where his characters would be 20 years later and thought about the lace of a sequel. We will never know if it would have been as successful as the first.

The Godfather. Part 2

Platform: Filmin, Movistar +, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Duration: 3 hours and 22 minutes

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Year: 1974

IMDb score: 9.0

Sequel to the trilogy produced by Coppola. In this second part, of the 11 nominations he also won 6 Oscars: Best Film, Best Director (Coppola), Best Supporting Actor (Robert de Niro), best adapted screenplay (Coppola Y Mario Puzo), Best Soundtrack (Nino Rota Y Carmine coppola) and best art direction (Dean tavoularis, Angelo graham Y George R. Nelson)

The Godfather

Platform: Filmin, Movistar +, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 55 minutes

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Year: 1972

IMDb score: 9.2

The masterpiece of Coppola. Nominated for 11 Oscars, in the end it was raised as Best Film, Best Actor (Marlon Brando) as Vito corleone and best adapted script. As outstanding recognitions they also had 5 Golden Globes.

Did you know that Marlon Brando turned down the Oscar and sent an American actress of Indian origin to the ceremony? The complaint was to highlight the treatment that his people received in the films of Hollywood. As no less relevant data, we can also count that Coppola was not the first director that the production company Paramount Pictures I had in mind for the movie. Before he even accepted the project, several directors had turned it down. The problems came when they started the production of the film, Coppola Y Paramount Pictures they entered into disputes constantly from which he was on the verge of being fired. The executives of Paramount they wanted a more violent gangster movie.

