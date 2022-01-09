Top 10 Amazon Prime Video Movies (Updated 2022)

Video on demand platforms have evolved to the point of ceasing to be content catalogs to becoming true producers of movies and series. This is also the case of Prime Video, the subscription service of Amazon. In that sense, today we want to talk to you about Top 10 Amazon Prime Video Movies. But not from those catalog films to which we referred, which come and go depending on the agreements they reach with the distributors.

In the next lines you will find the 10 Original Amazon Prime Video Movies highlights that you can find on the platform and that, being their own productions, will always be there for your enjoyment. Drama, comedy, adventure, science fiction or thriller. There is a little bit of everything and for for all tastes. Let’s go there.

Top 10 Amazon Prime Video Movies

Be the Ricardo

In this biographical film starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, we are told the story of Lucille Ball, actress, comedian and pioneer of American television. Specifically, the film directed by Aaron Sorkin (Molly’s Game, The Chicago 7 Game) is part of a week of filming of the period series I Love Lucy, when Lucille and her husband face a crisis that could end both with their careers as well as their marriage.

The meeting

Lovers of science fiction will find interesting movies in the Prime Video catalog. This is the case of The Encounter, a film that tells us about Malik Khan, an ex-marine who returns home after several trips to war zones only to realize that an alien race of insects is taking over the bodies of people with normal appearance. The film stars Riz Ahmed and has other prominent names such as Octavia Spencer or Janina Gavankar.

The green knight

Medieval fantasy is a genre of growing popularity that has found a magnificent exponent this year in The Green Knight. The film directed by David Lowery (A Ghost Story, The Old Man & the Gun) takes us to the legend of King Arthur, but told from another point of view and with fantastic elements. The king’s nephew (played by Dev Patel) embarks on a perilous journey to confront the fearsome Green Knight in search of glory. The film also has Alicia Vikander or Joel Edgerton among its cast.

Borat, film film sequel

The legendary Borat returned with a second installment that was almost as well received by audiences as the first part. In fact, the film starring Sacha Baron Cohen garnered two Oscar nominations (supporting actress for Maria Bakalova and adapted screenplay). In this sequel Borat travels again to the United States with his daughter to give her as a gift to a great American man.

Birds of paradise

Two girls from an elite ballet academy in Paris have their ties and bodies tested as they compete with each other for a contract with the Paris National Opera company. This is the premise of Birds of Paradise, a dramatic thriller directed by Sarah Adina Smith (showrunner of Amazo Hanna’s series) and starring Diana Silvers and Kristine Froseth that recalls in tone and theme Black Swan, the mythical film by Darren Aronofsky and Natalie Portman.

I am your woman

Rachel Brosnahan has made a name for herself thanks to the series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, also an Amazon original. It was to be expected, therefore, that he would end up receiving a leading role in a film, in this case another Prime Video production. In I am your wife she plays Jean, a married woman who dedicates her entire life to her husband and her baby. But when her husband, a criminal, decides to betray his partners, she will be forced to leave home with her son.

The Aeronauts

This biographical adventure film takes us back to the year 1862, when pilot Amelia Wren and scientist James Glaisher set out on a journey to discover the secrets of the sky aboard a hot air balloon that would take them higher than anyone else before. The Aeronauts is starring Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones, who meet again after The Theory of Everything, a film that helped the former to win the Oscar for Best Actor and the latter to be nominated for Best Actress at the American awards.

The map of the perfect little things

Teen romantic comedy plus time loops. All the ingredients for a fantastic movie. The Map of Perfect Little Things tells the story of Mark and Margaret, two teenagers trapped in a day that never stops repeating itself and who decide to spend time discovering all the little details that make their day very special, albeit with the sight set on being able to break the loop one day. The film stars Kyle Allen and Kathryn Newton.

Tomorrow’s war

Amazon’s biggest bet to date for mass cinema has been Tomorrow’s War, an action and science fiction film starring Chris Pratt and Yvonne Strahovski and directed by Chris McKay (Batman: The LEGO Movie). The film takes us to a future in which the humans of tomorrow deliver a message to those of the present: they are losing the war against a dangerous alien race. Thus, the people of the present begin to send soldiers to the future to jointly stop this invasion.

The Vast of Night

Not many times does independent cinema enter the field of science fiction, but that is not the case of The Vast of Night, a film starring Sierra McCormick and Jake Horowitz. The film takes us back to the 1950s, when a radio operator and a charismatic local announcer discover a mysterious radio frequency that could change the destiny of humanity forever. The film was nominated and won various awards at independent film festivals.