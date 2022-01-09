Tom Hanks’ ‘Partners and Hounds’ Continuation Coming to Disney Plus

‘Partners and hounds’ or ‘Turner & Hooch’, by its name in English, it is the new series of Disney plus starring Josh peck that It will hit the platform on July 21. We already had the opportunity to see the first episodes and we are sure it will become the new favorite family series to watch this summer.

No matter how old you are, this series will surely win your heart for the incredible chemistry of its characters and the dose of mystery in each of the episodes. In addition, the participation of Hooch, who is played by several dogs, will enchant you.

What is it about?

The series is the continuation of the film ‘Partners and hounds’ starring Tom Hanks, which premiered in 1989. Tom Hanks’ character has passed away suddenly and left his faithful friend Hooch in the care of his son Scott, starring Josh peck, who is also dedicated to being a detective.

However, apparently something was wrong in the relationship between father and son, because from what we could see, unlike when Scott was little, they were no longer very close when the father passed away.

Scott, a work-focused, neat and clean-loving detective, will now have to deal with Hooch, a dog who leaves everything messy and drooling in his wake and who will put his detective skills to the test, while teaching him to be a little more sociable and perceptive with others.

“Scott is too stiff. And this dog definitely helps him come out of his shell ”, Josh Peck commented in an interview for some media, including StyleDF.

In addition, Hootch is not just any dog, because like his previous owner, he helps Scott Turner to solve several cases that appear throughout the series, and he will also be a key piece in solving the mystery of his death. Dad, because everything seems to indicate that it was not an accident or a sudden event, since he was in the middle of a great case to be solved.

The cast of ‘Partners and hounds’

Besides Josh Peck, Carra patterson She also makes up the cast as Jessica Baxter, Scott’s intrepid and sincere sidekick. In addition, this series also brings together on screen Vanessa Lengies as Erica Mouniere, a charming dog trainer, and Becca Tobin, who plays Brooke Mailer, Scott’s ex-girlfriend who reappears in his life for work reasons.

As if that were not enough, ‘Partners and hounds’ also has the participation ofhe actor who played Detective David Sutton, Tom Hanks’ partner, in the 1990s’ Partners and Hounds’ movie.

“’Turner and Hooch’ was also a part of my life that made my career what it is; working with these new actors and acting with the new dogs was really exciting. Thank you all, you all did your job in the best possible way. Working with these people made me even better ”, confessed Reginald VelJohnson.

The cast is complemented by the incredible talent of Lyndsy fonseca (Laura Turner), Brandon jay mclaren (Xavier), Anthony Ruivivar (Chief James Mendez) and the little Jeremy maguire (Matthew, Scott’s nephew).

As you can see, the series has a varied cast that helps to complement and strengthen the plot, since we have from Scott’s fellow detectives who add action to each episode, to Scott’s possible love triangle, and the union with his sister to find out what happened to your dad.

“There is a bit of romantic comedy in the show. My character, Erica Munier, is there to gently encourage Scott to see what a gift this giant slimy dog ​​is. She sees what he can’t see before he finally sees it, plus she also has this grab crush with him, “commented Vanessa.

“Scott is very maddening when it comes to seeing that Erica is quite in love with him. It seems like he’s lost in his own web of lovable self-centeredness during many of these episodes. But the great thing about all the characters in the series, as well as Brooke, Becca’s character, and Vanessa’s character, Erica, is that they don’t have just one nuance. They are like a beautiful mix of various amazing things, while also having some flaws as human beings in general. Erica is like this genius when it comes to the smallest detail of dogs, their behavior and what they can offer Scott in an investigation. But then when it comes to love, she’s unlucky, which makes her so adorable. ” Josh added.

A perfect family story to see this summer, especially if you are an animal lover, especially puppies. It is not strictly necessary that you see the 90s movie to understand the plot of the series, but we recommend doing so if you want to better capture the details and winks that it makes to the Tom Hanks film and better understand who are the characters and the past of Hooch.