Today’s Free Fire Codes January 8, 2022; all free rewards

Free Fire kicks off the second weekend of the year with more gifts for its loyal users. Today, 8 January 2022, the battle royale fashion offers us more free reward codes, with which we can receive new cosmetics without paying anything. Once the redemptions will remain linked to your Garena profile. Remember that the title is available in free to play format for iOS and Android devices.

Free Fire codes for today January 8

FF11NJN5YS3E

MQJWNBVHYAQM

96Y4CNBZGV35

Q4QU4GQGE5KD

TFF9VNU6UD9J

FF11HHGCGK3B

FFACIDCAWJBZ

DDFRTY1616POUYT

FFGYBGFDAPQO

FFGTYUO16POKH

How to redeem free Garena Free Fire codes?

First: Click on this link to access the official rewards portal, the Rewards Redemption Site. Second, log in with your Free Fire account from the chosen option: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter. Third step: enter the twelve (12) digit code in the space provided (make sure not to confuse some numbers with letters) and confirm. Fourth and last step: once they confirm the code you have selected, it will be enough to wait until they are reflected in your account.

Free Fire is available for free on Android and iOS. Players can also download the application on PC by following this simple procedure.

Do you want to be up to date with what happens in the Free Fire universe? Do not worry. Through our news section you will find out what is happening around them. The most popular content comes through the reward codes free. By redeeming them you will receive items in your inventory at no additional cost.

