Real Betis stressed that the function of the referees is “to impart justice, not the ignominy” they went through in Vallecas

Through social networks, Real Betis complained about the refereeing during his visit to the Rayo Vallecano field, headed by Alejandro Muniz, central judge of the duel, and described some of his determinations as “incomprehensible.”

“Real Betis has been absolutely respectful of the arbitration team for many years, but today’s arbitration is incomprehensible. The function of the arbitrators is to impart justice, not the ignominy that we have experienced today in Vallecas ”.

Real Betis complained about the arbitration in the duel against Rayo Vallecano @RealBetis

“A failure is understandable, but the repetition of errors in the same direction and violating the regulation cannot be.. Expulsion of Álex Moreno, hand in the local area, foul prior to the goal and foul of William Carvalho when he was alone. There is no possible explanation ”, they expressed on their Twitter account.

Given this, fans supported their team’s stance with screenshots and photos from the game, who portrayed the markings that they did not have in favor of their team, thereby trying to expose the refereeing body.

Real Betis had problems from the first half, as Álex Moreno was sent off at minute 33, a situation for which Manuel Pellegrini had to modify his scheme and gave minutes to the Mexican Andrés Guarded, who was on the bench and entered the field at minute 40 for Borja Iglesias.

With the claim of Betis, It is the second Spanish club to complain about the arbitration, because this Saturday, Valencia did the same when they accused of “robbery” the penalty that they marked against them, during the duel against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.