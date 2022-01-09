Today Carolina Herrera celebrates 83 years of life and a career of success in fashion

The Venezuelan designer Carolina Herrera She is one of the most stylish women in the world, and since the 1980s she has infused her clothing with her personal aesthetic. It is considered the favorite of the queens of the world, from European princesses to Hollywood stars. She began her career giving importance to the sleeves of evening dresses, an idea that revolutionized fashion. A little over a year ago she handed over the reins of her CH brand to Wes Gordon, but she’s still the symbol of the Casa Herrera.

Carolina Herrera was born on January 8, 1939 in Caracas, Venezuela, she is the second of four children of Guillermo Pacanins Acevedo, commander, and former Governor of Caracas, between 1950 and 1958, and of María Cristina Niño Passios.

She grew up in a wealthy family in Venezuela with a leading Hungarian governess and constant trips to Europe. From a very young age, she dressed in Haute Couture. It was at the age of 13 that his grandmother introduced him to spanish designer Christopher Balenciaga. At her first dance, she wore a dress from the French house Lanvin. In 1971, she appeared on the list of the best dressed women in the world.

At 42 years old, with four daughters and a grandson, she started as a designer animated by Diana Vreeland, the editor of Harper’s Bazaar and Vogue, who became his mentor. She quickly gained international fame and became one of the most successful designers in America. Until then he had only worked six months, as public relations for the designer Emilio Pucci, in Caracas.

In 1980, she prepared her first fashion collection. In 1981, he held his first show. His popularity grew after designing the wedding dress for Carolina, the eldest daughter of John F. Kennedy, and it did not take long to dress personalities having as clients characters such as Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Hillary Clinton, Salma Hayek, Nicole Kidman, Kathleen Turner, Angelina Jolie, Renée Zellweger, Lady Gaga, Kristen Stewart, Sofía Vergara or Taylor Swift, among many others. During 1986, he launched his first creations for the bride, and in 1988, his first perfume “Carolina Herrera” for women and men. The CH brand began to export worldwide since 2008 with more than 50 boutiques and distribution lines in 280 shopping centers in 104 countries.

Among its most successful line is “Carolina Herrera New York”, with its own stores and points of sale only in the United States. In addition, it has several establishments in its bridal division and especially in its powerful range of perfumes created and marketed since 1988 by Puig, and which are distributed to more than 25 thousand spaces around the world. In 2018, he unveiled his latest line for his eponymous brand handing over the brand’s creative direction to Wes Gordon. Family life At the age of 18, she married the landowner Guillermo Behrens Tello, with whom she was married from 1957 to 1964, and with whom she had her first two daughters.

After divorcing, in 1969 she married the Venezuelan aristocrat Reinaldo Herrera, editor of Vanity Fair magazine, with whom she had two other daughters, and from whom she took her surname. Adriana, the youngest of his four daughters, is his closest collaborator in his designs and was the image of several of his perfumes.