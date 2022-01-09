Three must-see Netflix movies about fatal obsessions

Netflix offers an almost endless range of proposals. In it there are many movies about fatal obsessions. In it we see how passion and romance that exists between the protagonists of history, they don’t always end in the best way. In this way, viewers will witness scenes loaded with drama and tension.

Without a doubt, these film productions They are a great option if you are having a boring day and want to add a dose of adrenaline to it. Their stories will catch you from beginning to end. As expected, within Netflix you can find many titles that are linked to this type of plot. In this article, We will tell you which are the films that you cannot ignore.

Fatal Obsession Movies on Netflix

Forget about me!

In this production we will see how the fatal obsessions they can cause you a lot of pain. It is starring Jim Carrey, Kate winslet, Kirsten dunst, Elijah Wood Y Mark Ruffalo. Regarding your address, was in charge of Michel Gondry.

The story follows a woman who decided to use the services of a company and erased all memory from his memory that he shared with his ex-partner. Upon learning of this event, the man decides to do the same as her. But nevertheless, the process does not happen as expected.

Raw

Another of the films that you can’t get lost in Netflix. History introduces us to Frannie avery (Meg ryan), who is a creative writing teacher, lives alone in New York and is dedicated to investigating crime novels.

However, one night it will completely change your life: witness a moment of intimacy between a woman and a man. This erotic situation will paralyze her life and will cause her not to forget the man. Although he did not get to see her face, the tattoo on her wrist and her sensual gaze are still present in her memory.

Soon after, Frannie is questioned by a police officer about a dark crime that occurs near her apartment. The woman is familiar with detective malloy (Mark Ruffalo), even if he doesn’t know who he is. Even though you try to keep your distance, you can’t help but feel attracted to him.



Unfaithful

If we talk about fatal obsessions, we cannot overlook this movie starring Richard Gere. The story closely follows the marriage of Edward and Connie Summer, character played by Diane lane.

Everything seems to be going well between them. In addition to having a very nice house, a young son and a lot of money, they seem to be a solid marriage. However, this will change when Connie meet Paul. This handsome and French young man begins an adulterous relationship with the woman.

