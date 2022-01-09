Thor: Love and Thunder | Promo Art Confirms Reforged Mjolnir

Thor: Love and Thunder has a premiere scheduled for July 8 and undoubtedly the excitement among Thor Odinson fans is already beginning to accumulate. In this film we will have Chris Hemsworth back as the protagonist along with Natalie Portman, who will return to play Jane Foster. It was in Thor: Ragnarok – 92% when Hela (Cate Blanchett), goddess of war, smashed with just one hand Thor’s mighty hammer called Mjolnir. Some time later we saw the hammer in action again in Avengers: Endgame – 95%, in one of the most iconic moments of the film when Captain America proved that he was worthy to lift him up to fight Thanos.

Now, thanks to a recently revealed piece of promotional art we know that the God of Thunder will apparently once again have his enchanted hammer in Thor: Love and Thunder. This illustration shows the Mjolnir reforged and ready to be used, however this time it is not Thor who carries it, but it is seen in the hands of Jane Foster. The artwork also shows the new costumes that both protagonists will wear, Thor Odinson with a new armor design, very different from what he has had so far and the new Mighty Thor, with an outfit much more similar to the classic design from the comics. Here is the promotional image:

Official promo art for Thor: Love and Thunder

🎨 Promotional arts of ‘Thor: Amor E Trovão’: pic.twitter.com/VkuCFiVklc – Multiverse Marvel Brazil (@multiversomofc) January 3, 2022

In the picture, Jane Foster and Thor are side by side, she holding the Mjolnir and Thor the Stormbreaker, which she forged in Avengers: Infinity War – 79%. Both weapons appear to have a beam that radiates from Asgardian metal, but there is a slight difference: the beam on the hammer seems to bridge the cracks from when it was destroyed by Hela. Of course, the piece does not explain how the hammer will be fixed in Love and thunderBut if Jane Foster is to become the next Goddess of Thunder, she will definitely need the Mjolnir to play her role.

Thor and Jane aren’t the only characters to get new costumes in the fourth movie. Tessa Thompson was also seen wearing a new outfit for her Valkyrie. Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development, Andy park, spoke once about how colorful and entertaining it will be Thor: Love and Thunder. We leave you what he said in an interview for Screen rant:

There’s a reason there have been more than a decade of hit movies and why this franchise is growing. So Thor: Love and Thunder falls squarely into that, where we are simply pushing the boundaries of what is comfortable and what should be expected. You will be surprised and you will see that these characters and the images go according to that. I think Taika said it in some interview, he is surprised, he should not be allowed to make a movie like this. And I get it, this movie is insanely wild. It’s very funny. And I just can’t wait for everyone to see it. Because it was so much fun working and designing so many characters and doing keyframes. It’s going to be a good movie. It’s going to be fun.

Even though we saw the Mjolnir back in Avengers: EndgameIt is worth remembering that at the end of the film Captain America returned the Infinity Stones and the Mjolnir to their proper places in the time stream. This is why we were not sure if the hammer would return to the scene in the new film, and thanks to the promo everything has been put in place. There are still several months until the arrival of Love and thunder to theaters, you can use this remaining time to keep up with any news regarding the film.

