This will be given to the deputies of the Sinaloa Congress as a bonus.

Sinaloa.- The State congress of Sinaloa is prepared with an amount of 13.6 million pesos to cover the salary, bonus and support for the 40 deputies of the 64th legislature, in which it is planned that they could receive 210 thousand pesos in December, including taxes, after three months of the year of having occupied the seat.

It is included in the budget of the Legislative power, the payment of 779 workers and staff of the Superior State Audit (ASE), for whom the salary and other benefits are also guaranteed.

It will be next week, when the Political Coordination Board meets to analyze the matter related to the bonuses of the deputies, which has the antecedent of 2020, of which 50 days was approved as a basis to comply with this provision for the local legislators of the 63rd legislature.

The 40 deputies who began their duties on October 1 should receive the bonus, but the number of days that will correspond to their diet has not yet been defined, which could be the 50 days that Jucopo will determine.

He commented that each deputy received 154 thousand pesos in the month of December, and applying the aforementioned criteria and earn almost the same amount, the amount of the bonus will be quantified based on three months of having assumed the seat.

Ríos Rojo said that the 40 deputies of the 63rd legislature are entitled to their bonus for 9 months that they belonged to the legislature.

For the staff of the State Congress there is this tabulator: 90 days for trusted workers; 100 days base; 80 days of fees; 149 deputy advisers and 360 employees of the ASE.

Although the law establishes that as a limit to pay this benefit on December 20, it is expected that the workers and deputies of Congress will receive in the first half of December, the payment of their salary and the Christmas bonus.

“The money is already available and there is no problem, which could possibly reach them before they collect the first fortnight of December,” said the secretary general of this legislature.

The economic resources that are quantified in 13.6 million pesos are deposited in a bank account to be dispersed among the l

To this, he informed that the deputies of this legislature were equipped with a new computer, because the previous ones were already three years old.