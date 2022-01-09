This was the priceless menu that made Britney Spears cry at a restaurant

The singer is learning to reconcile with her freedom and along the way, she is telling her followers the progress of her feelings.

American singer Britney Spears She does not stop giving something to talk about, just over a month after having got rid of the tutelage that for 13 years they imposed under her father, the one known as “Princess of Pop” is reconciling with her freedom and is enjoying of many things that had been prevented.

One of those things is going out to eat in the street. According to her girl has counted, Britney always had to ask permission to move independently and it turns out that she recently went to dinner for the first time on her own.

This week the singer commented that the experience invaded her with emotion. During her meal at a Los Angeles restaurant, the singer realized how much she had lost and all the moments that she will now live to the fullest.

What did Britney Spears eat that made her cry?

Apparently the review was from the restaurant Catch LA, where she was photographed on December 28 while leaving the scene with her boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Britney was photographed with her boyfriend at the Catch LA venue. Photo: Ok Magacine.com

Britney’s review was very detailed, she said it was a beautiful place in Los Angeles and commented on everything from the decoration of the place to an assistant offering her candy in the bathroom.

About the menu, the singer wrote:

“First … was the salad. It had nice cold lettuce on the tongue, but crunchy and the cheese was different. It was soft and a little stronger, so it had more flavor (…) I didn’t mention I had my first glass of red wine in 13 years !!! I felt sexier in that restaurant than ever in my life “ Catch LA. Photo: Catch LA

He went on to say that his second course was a very crispy sushi that served with a sweet sauce. “I literally wanted to dive in and swim in that bowl.” wrote.

But it did not end there, as the singer also mentioned her most sensitive moment. “It made me want to cry, so I did! I cried for the food in this beautiful restaurant … I couldn’t believe what I was experiencing with this food. “

In his post on Instagram you can also see a dessert: a layered ice cream which is later broken by the chocolate coating.