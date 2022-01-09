This was the motorcycle that led Tom Cruise to stardom

The film Top Gun, not only dazzled with those fighter planes at full speed, it also wore that brand new motorcycle, which became a novelty for its time, where it became an icon in world pop culture.

The hollywood movie called Top gun premiered in 1986, it was famous not only for having stars like Tom Cruise or Val Kilmer, if not also to highlight a story of love, friendship, risk and competition that managed to win over film lovers.

Beyond what the film’s plot implied, there were three points that went down in history, such as the soundtrack (Berlin) with its theme: Take my breath away; the adrenaline in the fighter planes and that motorcycle that was immortalized in the minds of everyone who has seen that movie throughout its history.

What motorcycle was it, what brand, how modern was it? These are questions that many were curious about: It is about a Kawasaki GPZ900R brand motorcycle in black and orange color, which undoubtedly made Japanese culture proud with its fine finish, its powerful engine and assembly, In addition to wearing a fabulous logo characteristic of that model.

Kawasaki brand motorcycle, model GPZ900R. / HR.

The motorcycle has a four-cylinder engine and alternator at the rear of the cylinders, it was very powerful for its time (the 80s) and very compliant for today. It had a development capacity of 115 hp at 9,500 rpm and 85.31 Nm at 8,500 rpm, and a six-speed gearbox.

Driving it was a pleasure since they say it was light, in addition to having excellent comfort. Noted for being rigid, it has a unique suspension for its time, consisting of a pneumatic front fork or “Y” with an anti-sag system and Uni-Track with a single rear shock absorber.

Kawasaki, produced an excellent motorcycle for the time, which came on the market exactly in 1984 and today still continues to make motorcycle lovers fall in love. @worldly