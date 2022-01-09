This is the top ten of the series that will give something to talk about in 2022 (and where you can see them)

After a couple of years marked by the pandemic, by production difficulties and by a certain caution when it comes to premiering among the big platforms, this 2022 arrives with force, which is presented as an epic in the world of series.

For example, those that generate the most expectations are those that have to do with adaptations of comics, video games or fantasy literary sagas such as ‘The Lord of the Rings’, from Amazon Prime Video, or ‘Game of Thrones’ on HBO Max.



Disney +, for its part, has already presented its new bet for 2022 with ‘Volunteers: everything is for science’, the new series from National Geographic Original Productions, with its first four episodes. Directed by Adal Ramones, and made by Non Stop, the new production developed entirely in Latin America, it seeks to answer the most common questions of everyday life through fun experiments with volunteers.

But, what more series are coming? When are they released? El País compiled the latest news about new series or premiere seasons from the different streaming platforms.

So if one of your plans for this year is to share a good story with family and friends, take note of the 10 most anticipated for 2022.

1. ‘The Lord of the Rings’ (Amazon Prime Video)

The premiere of one of the most anticipated series of 2022 is scheduled for September 2, which has already confirmed a second season. The world of JRR Tolkien comes to life on the small screen, after his two forays into the cinema as a trilogy and will take the viewer thousands of years back in time, long before the events told in ‘The Hobbit’ and ‘The Lord of the Rings’.

2. ‘House of the Dragon’ (HBO Max)

Another fantasy world, in this case the ‘spin off’ of Game of Thrones, will return to the small screen to gloss the exploits, misfortunes and follies of the Targaryens, hundreds of years before the birth of Daenerys de la Tormenta. The series still has no confirmed release date.

3. ‘The Afterparty’ (Apple TV +)

Created and directed by Chris Miller and Phil Lord (Spider-Man: A New Universe). It focuses on a murder mystery at a high school alumni meeting. Each episode explores a character’s story through various film genres and with visual effects to give each narrator’s perspective.

4. ‘Euphoria’ season 2 (HBO Max)

Key series of 2019 and now with Zendaya turned superstar, its second season will be one of the most raw and dazzling portraits of Gen Z. What happens to the relationship between Rue and Jules will be revealed after they each face their hells separately. .

5. ‘Rebelde’ (Netflix)

The long-awaited ‘remake’ of the Mexican novel ‘Rebelde’ was Netflix’s first major premiere in 2022. A new and young cast: Azul Guaita Bracamontes, Sergio Mayer Mori, Andrea Chaparro, Jerónimo Cantillo, Franco Masini, Lizeth Selene and more, They will follow the example of their predecessors to compete with ‘Elite’ on the same streaming platform.

The thriller Fair: The Darkest Light will premiere January 28 on Netflix. Alicia and Sofía will face the crime that their parents apparently committed before disappearing.

6. Obi-wan Kenobi (Disney +)

It will focus on the protagonist of the original trilogy of the science fiction saga ‘Star Wars’. If anyone deserved a ‘spin off’ it was Luke Skywalker’s teacher. Exiled on Tatooine after the Sith’s victory in the Clone Wars, Obi-Wan sets himself up to guarantee the future of the Jedi.

7 ‘Pam and Tommy’ (Star +)

The new limited series coming to Star + in 2022 is based on the true story behind the world’s first viral video: Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s sex tape. Shown here in a new light is the scandal that changed the course of celebrity culture.

8. ‘The Lady of the Lake’ (Apple TV +)

High-level interpretive duel between Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong’o in this adaptation of the eponymous and acclaimed crime novel by Laura Lippman, set in 1960s Baltimore, where a housewife becomes an investigative journalist after a crime .

9. ‘Where is Ana?’ (Netflix)

The series is inspired by an article published in New York Magazine: ‘How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People’. Its author, Jessica Pressler, who is also a producer on ‘Inventing Anna’, released an absolutely fascinating and true story to the world. As reported by Netflix, this television version follows “a journalist with much to prove, Vivian (Anna Chlumsky), who investigates the case of Anna Delvey (Julia Garner), the legendary German heiress of Instagram, who stole the hearts of the social scene from New York … and so is your money. But is Anna the biggest con artist in New York, or is she just the new portrait of the American dream? Anna and the journalist form a dark and funny love / hate bond as Anna awaits trial, and the reporter fights against time to answer the biggest question in New York society: who is Anna Delvey? Premiere: February 11.

10. ‘Moon-Knight’ and ‘She-Hulk’ (Disney)

As part of Phase 4 of Marvel, these two new series will arrive throughout 2022. This time it is not about ‘Avengers’ rescued from the background who are given prominence, but about two heroes yet to be explored in the MCU. One of them is ‘Moon Knight’, with Oscar Isaac as the head of the cast. He will be the one who gets into the shoes of Marc Spector, a former marine with a dissociative identity disorder caught in a war between the gods.

As for ‘She Hulk’, it will be interpreted by Tatiana Maslany. His alter ego is Jennifer Walters, Bruce Banner’s cousin and a lawyer specializing in cases of people with superpowers. It has been confirmed the appearance of Mark Ruffalo (the last Hulk of the cinema) and Tim Roth (Abomination) in the series.

‘Peacemaker’ was created by James Gunn, it is based on the character

of the same name from DC Comics. It is a series derived from the movie ‘The Suicide Squad’. It will premiere on January 13 on HBO Max.

New season

Netflix



Who Killed Sara. This year this question posed by the series in which Colombian Manolo Cardona acts will be resolved. There is no confirmed date.

The Brigertons. The second season arrives on March 25.

Ozark. January 21 follows the first part of the fourth season that will have 7 episodes and will mark the end of this Byrde story.

Sex Education. This year the long-awaited fourth season of this teenage comedy will take place.

Stranger Things returns with its fourth installment, but there is no date.

The Crown. Imelda Staunton will play Queen Elizabeth.

Lupine. The second season of the French production about the white-collar thief is coming soon.

Star +

New Amsterdam opens its season three.

This is Us. Presents its sixth season.