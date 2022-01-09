This is the price of a piece of land within the Metaverse

The Metaverse has arrived and with it various assets can be acquired through this reality, many have begun to see virtual land as a form of long-term investment. Nowadays the parcels and virtual lands have been offered in thousands of dollars.

The main buyers of these goods are companies that seek to be part of the Metaverse, which has caused their value to increase up to 10 times more. The price of the cheapest land is around 11 thousand dollars (approximately 224 thousand 951 Mexican pesos).

An American company called Republic Realm, recently announced the cost of a piece of land that it acquired in The Sandbox, one of the several websites that exist within the virtual world, which was $ 4.3 million. These types of portals are promoted as prototypes within the Metaverse, where users can do activities with other users through virtual reality.

How to buy in the Metaverse?

The main spaces of the Metaverse cryptocurrencies are Sandbox and Decentraland, however if all you want is to acquire a small piece of land, you can also do it through Axie Infinity, the steps you must follow to do so are as follows.

Within this virtual space there are land available from 166,464 plots, to buy you just have to set up an account in The Sandbox, acquire $ SAND tokens through an exchange of your choice, transfer the purchased tokens to The Sandbox wallet, within the market search the property of your preference.

Once you have found the property of your interest, you just have to click on the “buy” button and the deal will be closed.

A land within this virtual space is found in 90,601 plots, the procedure to buy is the same as the previous one, in order to locate the land that best suits your budget you will only have to navigate through the different properties of this space by logging in .