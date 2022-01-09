This is the medicine that will lower the level of cholesterol and triglycerides

Cholesterol has the responsibility of collaborating in the functioning of the body through the production of vitamin D and other nutrients, therefore these lipids play a fundamental role for health. However, when the aforementioned fats are in excess, it can lead to serious health problems. Is that the high levels of triglycerides and bad cholesterol will clog the arteries and stop blood flow to the heart. To reduce the risks, the medical community advises taking Atorvastatin, a medicine highly effective.

East medicine should be consumed after starting a healthy diet low in saturated fat, with the aim of reducing the cholesterol high and the triglycerides. Belonging to the group of drugs that make up statins, the pills prescribed by doctors must be combined with regular physical activity, starting with low-impact exercises and considerably increasing their intensity.

Atorvastatin is recognized for reducing the levels of lipids such as triglycerides in blood and also to decrease cholesterol high, considerably benefiting the health of the patient. Furthermore, this medicine It is prescribed for people at high risk of heart disease, regardless of whether their cholesterol levels are in a range considered normal, as this becomes secondary.

In addition, it never hurts to clarify that any medicine It should be consumed under the supervision of health professionals, especially in the case of Atorvastatin, since it presents a series of contraindications. It is that in this case, its intake should not be carried out when the patient is allergic to any of the components of the drug; if you have diseases that affect the liver; and also if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

Photo: Pixabay

Faced with a panorama of high cholesterol and high triglycerides, first you should start a healthy diet and then start consuming the medicine. Usually the dose of atorvastatin is 10 milligrams per day in adults and children older than 10 years, although the family doctor can modify the suggested dose. While the maximum amount should not exceed 80 milligrams in adults and 20 milligrams in minors.