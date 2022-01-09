This is the medicine that will lower the level of cholesterol and triglycerides

Cholesterol has the responsibility of collaborating in the functioning of the body through the production of vitamin D and other nutrients, therefore these lipids play a fundamental role for health. However, when the aforementioned fats are in excess, it can lead to serious health problems. Is that the high levels of triglycerides and bad cholesterol will clog the arteries and stop blood flow to the heart. To reduce the risks, the medical community advises taking Atorvastatin, a medicine highly effective.

East medicine should be consumed after starting a healthy diet low in saturated fat, with the aim of reducing the cholesterol high and the triglycerides. Belonging to the group of drugs that make up statins, the pills prescribed by doctors must be combined with regular physical activity, starting with low-impact exercises and considerably increasing their intensity.

