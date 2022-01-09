This is the life of Britney Spears after regaining her freedom

Between trips, shows of love and nudes, Britney Spears enjoys her freedom in a big way, away from her family and mainly, away from Dad.

By Jorge Alférez

Britney Spears

It was on September 29 when, after 13 years, Britney managed to separate herself from her father, who until that day, had custody and control over her career, accounts and properties. At that last hearing, which took place in Los Angeles, the pop princess was not present, but Judge Brenda Penny, who was in charge of the case, finally removed the singer’s father and she was released.

A well deserved vacation

Later, in October of the same year, we saw her enjoy a well-deserved vacation with her boyfriend Sam Asghari, because for the first time in more than 13 years, Britney could use her accounts and belongings without explaining to anyone.

During their trip, we were able to witness the love that exists between them, as well as how much Britney longed to enjoy her life in freedom. Well, although during the trip she announced that she would disconnect a bit from the networks, to fully enjoy the moment, when she returned to them, she let herself be seen very happy and in good company.

Birthday in freedom

Two months later, in early December 2021, the “Princess of Pop” celebrated her 40th birthday and her first free, together with her fiancé Sam.

In this way and from the beaches of Mexico, Spears celebrated such an event in a big way in the company of the mariachi.

“The energy of the free woman”

Since then and to date, we have been able to witness the happiness and new life in freedom of Britney Spears. However, it was in her last publication and accompanied by the legend “The energy of a free woman has never felt better”, that she surprised her followers with a frontal nude on social networks, with which, once again, she refers to the importance of your freedom.

