This is the hairstyle that Shiloh Jolie-Pitt used that she copied from her father and caused a revolution

The daughter of Holywood stars was the center of attention on the red carpet.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, generated movements on social networks for the hairstyle he used because his father decided to use it to attend the red carpets. After he appeared in the presentation of ‘Eternals’, a film that will be part of her mother, Shiloh did not stop attracting attention.

It is not the first time that she has talked about her Shiloh carpet looks or hairstyle. This time he used a more normal look, less conspicuous with jeans and sports shoes. However, what was attention is his hairstyle.

Shiloh she wore a bun (hair tied at the bottom of her head), a haistyle that she wore on other occasions such as casual family outings. But her father, Brad Pitt, decided to copy his daughter’s style.

It was in the case of the 2021 Oscars awards where he wore a black tuxedo along with a man bun that he had already selected years ago. It is worth noting that the hairstyle was exclusive for women but in 2015 men began to use it.

Brat pitt He is one of the men who can use this hairstyle and it suits him great. It is not surprising that every look that she uses looks great.

Desperate request

The American magazine OK! He had information from an intimate source to the Jolie Pitt family about how the 15-year-old girl is going through the legal fight between her parents, which is still ongoing. As published, the teenager is “desperate” in her desire to return and be with her father.

The source also assured: “Brad tried so hard to fix things, but Maddox and even Pax blame him for the family fallout and refuse to see him.”.

“It’s only Shiloh who stands up for her dad. She really wants everyone to spend Christmas together, and she’s having a hard time accepting that it doesn’t happen, “said the contact.

Finally, the source revealed that “Brad hopes that one day he and Angelina will find a way to forgive each other and move on, for the good of the children, at least. He hates this whole bad situation. “