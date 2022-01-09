This is the best Twitter client I have tried on Android

Owly is an open source third-party Twitter client that will allow you to create a personalized, ad-free timeline.

Although Twitter has seen its popularity eclipsed by other social networks such as Instagram or TikTok, there are still a large number of users, including myself, who continue to use it to inform us of all kinds of news and to interact with friends and acquaintances.

As it is not easy to find a good alternative to the official Twitter application, since in the Google Play Store you will find a large number of options and how we have already tried almost all of them, this time we come to talk to you about the best third-party Twitter client that we have tested on Android: Owly for Twitter.

Owly for Twitter is the application you need if you use the social network of the blue bird

Owly for Twitter is an open source alternative to the official Twitter app on Android that has a series of functions that will change the way you use this social network, which we will detail below.

The most outstanding of these functionalities is that this app will allow you create a personalized timeline without advertising in which only the tweets and retweets of the accounts you have selected will appear.

For create your own timeline in this app You just have to carry out the following actions:

Open the Owly for Twitter app on your Android mobile

In the header of it, click on the section Following , which are all the users that you are following

, which are all the users that you are following Select all those accounts that you want to appear on your timeline by clicking on the bookmark icon with the “+” sign

Go back to the main page, access the section Tweets inside the tab Settings and activate the first option: Timeline: only tweets by readings

Once this is done, you only have to access the first of the 5 tabs of the Owly interface, Timeline, to verify that they only appear the tweets and retweets of the accounts you have previously selected.

In addition to the Timeline, Owly for Twitter has four other tabs that you can place both at the top and at the bottom of the app, each of which is characterized by a different icon: tweets marked as favorites, account activity, discover new content and Settings.

Precisely, through the tab Settings You will be able to configure each and every one of the multiple options that this Twitter client has, since in addition to customizing the appearance of the app to the maximum, you will also be able to configure notifications, set all kinds of content filters such as muted users or muted words, select the synchronization interval in the background with the Twitter servers and choose if you want to whether or not retweets and responses to your tweets appear on the Timeline.

In addition, Owly for Twitter also allows us manage multiple accounts at the same time, being able to select the account with which we want to interact from the settings themselves.

Owly for Twitter is a totally free and ad-free app, which you can download from the direct link to the Play Store that we leave you under these lines, which has a single in-app purchase of 2.99 euros that unlocks all its functionalities, among which are the possibility to change the synchronization interval in the background, the notification tones or the font of the app’s lyrics.

