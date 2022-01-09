They see lack of monitoring of pharmacies and laboratories

Chihuahua.– The number of infections due to Covid has multiplied in recent days; However, there could be an under-registration of positive cases due to the lack of clarity regarding what is happening in the periphery, private clinics, pharmacies and laboratories, sites that authorities should monitor, said the vice president of the College of Physicians of Chihuahua, Jesús Lush.

“Unfortunately, there is a very large gap in the number that is handled, because many of the patients who are consulted in these sites are not counted on the epidemiological question. It is something that the authorities had been told at the time, that they should have more control of the situation, “he said.

He assured that the school pointed this out during a council meeting and asked if there was a mechanism to audit those offices.

“There is a lack of a thorough review regarding the casuistry that exists there,” he reiterated.

He opined that to have greater clarity, the best thing would be to review the different spaces where medical care is provided and not focus only on hospitals, but go out and ‘spend the sole’.

“Those other clinics and pharmacies, the places where diagnostic tests are sold, we have to continuously census them because that would give us a more realistic statistic of what happens. Suddenly there was no evidence and suddenly they were unleashed. The test is eligible because one registers it epidemiologically, but there are patients who are not tested and are positive ”, added the specialist.

He explained that this would represent an increase in cases, so it has to be thoroughly reviewed, and that information could also be lost for the statistical registry.

“It is to know how we are doing, how many patients can die at a certain moment, because maybe someone dies of a heart attack, but they had Covid and they were never tested,” Lozano said.

‘It was necessary to tighten measures’

As for the change in the epidemiological traffic light that turned the entity into orange, he indicated that it is correct but late, and rather than a change in color, the control measures should have been tightened.

“Unquestionably, we knew since November of last year that this was beginning to take a strange tint, because it was beginning to have some increases in the number of patients detected as positive. We knew that there was a rebound because the increase in service units was noticeable. We envisioned that and more than a change of traffic light, it was tightening the control measures ”, he said.

He added that the rebound is the result of the Christmas festivities and, more than the arrival of the omicron variant to the entity, the true responsibility lies in the lack of learning in preventive matters, the relaxation of measures and the behavior of the people.