They predict a dangerous approach of an asteroid with the Earth in more than 70 years

The asteroid has a diameter of 24 meters and a mass of approximately 18,000 tons.

A group of Russian scientists have predicted a “dangerous” approach of an asteroid with our planet that will take place within several decades.

The space body 2021 UL17 It has a diameter of about 24 meters and a mass of approximately 18,000 tons. In addition, it circles the Sun once every 410 days, reports the Russian space agency Roscosmos.

“According to preliminary calculations, it is expected to be dangerously close to Earth April 5, 2095“Reads the statement, citing data from the MV Kéldysh Institute of Applied Mathematics of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Currently, the possibility of impact on Earth is of 0.02%. The asteroid, discovered last year, belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids close to our planet.

Between October 27 and December 29, the world observatories conducted 74 measurements positional objects.

The Institute of Applied Mathematics of the Russian Academy of Sciences shared with Roscosmos in 2021 a total of 5,797 calculations on 106 asteroids and 31 comets.

Meanwhile, another asteroid, with a diameter of one kilometer, will approach our planet on January 18.

If you found it interesting, share it with your friends!