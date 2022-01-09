https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220107/descubren-un-nuevo-planeta-fuera-del-sistema-solar-mas-grande-que-la-tierra-1120087274.html

They discover a new planet outside the solar system bigger than Earth

They discover a new planet outside the solar system bigger than Earth

Researchers from the Institute of Astronomy of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) discovered an exoplanet (outside the solar system) that is more … 01.07.2022, Sputnik Mundo

2022-01-07T18: 07 + 0000

2022-01-07T18: 07 + 0000

2022-01-07T18: 19 + 0000

Latin America

space

National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM)

Earth

Mexico

🪐 astronomy

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/07/1120087380_0:230:3087:1966_1920x0_80_0_0_3f8971394d263aa5d1bb74fbd23dd9b1.jpg

The exoplanet named TOI 2257 b was located with the support of the SAINT-EX telescope, which operates from the National Astronomical Observatory of San Pedro Mártir, in Baja California, which is coordinated by the researcher Yilen Gómez Maqueo Chew. as part of an investigation carried out in coordination with Laurence Sabin and Marco Gómez Muñoz, researchers at the Institute of Astronomy (IA) at the Ensenada headquarters, and which will be published in the specialized journal Astronomy and Astrophysics. “It was first identified with the data. of the TESS satellite, which is observing the entire sky in search of exoplanets, but its existence was confirmed with telescopes from Earth such as SAINT-EX, to make sure that it is a planet and not something else, “explained Gómez Maqueo Chew, in a statement from the General Directorate of Social Communication of UNAM.TOI 2257 b is 2.2 times bigger than the Earth, and it goes around its star –M- every 35 days. It is believed that it is a more gaseous than terrestrial exoplanet, with an oval eccentric orbit, which sometimes makes it closer or further away from its star.Also, the SAINT-EX telescope detected light curves (light that receives of its star) and a phenomenon similar to an eclipse, since as soon as planet M approaches, it darkens. The research in which 19 collaborators from schools such as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of California, the University of Cambridge and The University of Geneva, among others, seeks to clarify how planetary systems work, since until the 1990s only things related to the solar system were known. “Once exoplanets are found, we realize that they are very different from what we knew, and that helps us to better understand the process of how planetary systems are formed and how they evolve, “said Yilen Gómez.

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220107/por-que-los-planetas-del-sistema-solar-son-de-diferente-color-1120079478.html

Earth

Mexico

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

2022

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

News

es_ES

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/07/1120087380_356:0:3087:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1a41e2b90ce31654e3ee755ce9df346a.jpg

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

space, national autonomous university of mexico (unam), earth, mexico, 🪐 astronomy