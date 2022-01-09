They confuse a tiktoker with Gloria Camila and fill her profile with insults

The world of social networks has revealed that there are many celebrities who have lost doubles around the world. Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, Ariana Grande and even Aitana Ocaña, whose clone is a young Catalan woman, have users who are very similar to them. Usually that arouses admiration but what has happened to a tiktoker who is mistaken for Gloria Camila is the opposite: her profile has been filled with insults.

Her name is Carla Ruiz, although in the Tik Tok application her username is “letapiruleta”. It does not reach 2,000 followers but it has gone viral due to its great physical resemblance to Gloria Camila, the daughter of Rocío Jurado and José Ortega Cano.

What would not go beyond being an anecdote has become something very annoying for this young woman who has not stopped receiving insults through the networks because there are people who really believe that she is Gloria Camila.

It should be remembered that at this time, the daughter of the right-hander and the singer is in the middle of a media fight with her sister, Rocío Carrasco, after she broadcast her documentary and is now preparing another about her mother, Rocío Jurado, with whom she has not counted on no one from the family in its making.

The family dispute in which various members are participating has created support groups, and those who are against Gloria Camila have not hesitated to attack Carla Ruiz without being aware that she is not the daughter of the Jury.

“Give thanks to your sister or if not now you would be in Colombia picking avocados”, “your envious face to Rocío Carrasco does not take away from you” or “this is the one that said that she was an actress and did not want to know anything about the pink world and now he lives talking about his sister on television “are just some examples of the hateful comments that are reaching him.

@letapiruleta Reply to @carmenfrancodomin 🥲 # humor #comedia #risastiktok #risa #comedy ♬ original sound – EL MUSEO DE BELÉN

Carla Ruiz has chosen to take it with philosophy and respond to those racist and hurtful comments by making humorous videos where she wants to make it clear that she is not Gloria Camila.