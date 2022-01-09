These are the top favorites at the 2022 Golden Globes

The seventy-ninth edition of the Golden GlobesThe Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s film accolades for the best productions on the big screen and television every year since January 1944, comes with controversy included. The lack of ethnic diversity of its members and other peculiarities about them have resulted in a boycott of their ceremony. Thus, tomorrow the awards will be announced in the different categories without broadcasting, public or celebrities involved.

Helen Hoehne, the president of the HFPA, said during the event to announce who was eligible to receive the golden statuettes that they had changed their rules, statutes and code of conduct, that they had restructured their board of directors and included twenty-one new members, six African Americans among them. And, despite the hardships they are going through, the long-standing Golden Globes awards for the seventh art have not been canceled and, as always, there are predilections to get them and films and series that make more noise What others.

The Golden Globes for the best drama film, comedy or musical

Netflix

Among those with the nomination for best dramatic film of 2021, The power of the dog, by New Zealander Jane Campion (The piano), part as probable winner; also among the work of the directors. Based on the novel of the same title written by American Thomas Savage (1915-2003) in 1967, it is a western starring Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock) as Phil Burbank and Jesse Plemons Company (Breaking bad) or Kirsten Dunst (Forget about me!) playing George Burbank and Rose Gordon.

The only one that could overshadow it, with seven other nominations, is Belfast, by the British Kenneth Branagh (Hamlet), a semi-autobiographical drama headlined by newcomer Jude Hill as Buddy, which stars Lewis McAskie (Here Before), Caitriona Balfe (Outlander), Jamie Dornan (The hunt), Judi Dench (Shakespeare in Love) or Ciarán Hinds (Munich). It is seen that CODAby Sian Heder, Dune, by Denis Villeneuve, and The Williams methodby Reinaldo Marcus Green (Joe bell), they are no match for them at these Golden Globes.

Regarding the comedies and musicals of 2021, those that can take the feline to the water are Don’t look upby Adam McKay (The vice of power), or West side storyby Steven Spielberg (Schindler’s List). The one is that much commented satire with a luxury cast captained by Jennifer Lawrence (The great American scam) and Leonardo DiCaprio (Titanic) as Kate Dibiasky and Randall Mindy; and the other, the remake from Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins’ musical classic (1961) with rookie Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort (Baby driver) as main actors.

