These are the top favorites at the 2022 Golden Globes

The seventy-ninth edition of the Golden GlobesThe Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s film accolades for the best productions on the big screen and television every year since January 1944, comes with controversy included. The lack of ethnic diversity of its members and other peculiarities about them have resulted in a boycott of their ceremony. Thus, tomorrow the awards will be announced in the different categories without broadcasting, public or celebrities involved.

Helen Hoehne, the president of the HFPA, said during the event to announce who was eligible to receive the golden statuettes that they had changed their rules, statutes and code of conduct, that they had restructured their board of directors and included twenty-one new members, six African Americans among them. And, despite the hardships they are going through, the long-standing Golden Globes awards for the seventh art have not been canceled and, as always, there are predilections to get them and films and series that make more noise What others.

The Golden Globes for the best drama film, comedy or musical

Netflix

Among those with the nomination for best dramatic film of 2021, The power of the dog, by New Zealander Jane Campion (The piano), part as probable winner; also among the work of the directors. Based on the novel of the same title written by American Thomas Savage (1915-2003) in 1967, it is a western starring Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock) as Phil Burbank and Jesse Plemons Company (Breaking bad) or Kirsten Dunst (Forget about me!) playing George Burbank and Rose Gordon.

The only one that could overshadow it, with seven other nominations, is Belfast, by the British Kenneth Branagh (Hamlet), a semi-autobiographical drama headlined by newcomer Jude Hill as Buddy, which stars Lewis McAskie (Here Before), Caitriona Balfe (Outlander), Jamie Dornan (The hunt), Judi Dench (Shakespeare in Love) or Ciarán Hinds (Munich). It is seen that CODAby Sian Heder, Dune, by Denis Villeneuve, and The Williams methodby Reinaldo Marcus Green (Joe bell), they are no match for them at these Golden Globes.

Regarding the comedies and musicals of 2021, those that can take the feline to the water are Don’t look upby Adam McKay (The vice of power), or West side storyby Steven Spielberg (Schindler’s List). The one is that much commented satire with a luxury cast captained by Jennifer Lawrence (The great American scam) and Leonardo DiCaprio (Titanic) as Kate Dibiasky and Randall Mindy; and the other, the remake from Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins’ musical classic (1961) with rookie Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort (Baby driver) as main actors.

The golden statuette for the best drama, comedy or musical series and miniseries

Hbo

It would seem that the dramatic Succession, by Jesse Armstrong (since 2018) is the unbeatable bet in its category, although there are those who suggest a surprise of The Squid Game, the Korean revelation of Hwang Dong-hyuk (since 2021). Season three of Pose, with which the eighties series of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals (2018-2021) ends, the second of The Morning Show, by Jay Carson and Kerry Ehrin (since 2019), and the first two by the French LupineGeorge Kay’s work (since 2021) doesn’t seem to raise much opposition.

The comic Ted lasso, created by Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Bill Lawrence and Jason Sudeikis (from 2020), lead actor, could finally be distinguished at the Golden Globes. Hacksby Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, or Only murders in the building, by John Hoffman and Steve Martin (from 2021), might surprise us. As for the miniseries, Mare of Easttown, by Brad Ingelsby, part as the great favorite; Yes OK Dopesick: Story of an addiction, by Danny Strong, could leave us with a span of noses. Stranger things have happened.

Seventy actors in search of an award

Not in all interpretive categories there are favorites. Lady Gaga (American horror story) Y Kristen Stewart (Café Society) sound by Patrizia Reggiani of The Gucci house and Diana of Wales by Spencer, Ridley Scott films (Hannibal) and Pablo Larraín (No). Your colleague Will Smith (Independence day) could win with his Richard ditto of The Williams method; but we must not rule out that Benedict Cumberbatch (Black mass) run over your Phil Burbank in The power of the dog.

On the other hand, Andrew Garfield (The social network) stands out in the pools for his Jonathan Larson of the musical tick, tick … Boom!, first film by Lin-Manuel Miranda. As Jeremy Strong (The Gentlemen: The Mafia Lords) thanks to your Kendall Roy from Succession or the veteran Jean Smart (Legion) by his Deborah Vance of Hacks. The former, however, could be overtaken by Lee Jung-jae (New World) due to his Seong Gi-hun’s The Squid Game, the iconic series of the year, which will have to be seen if it goes empty at these Golden Globes.

By the protagonist of Ted lasso, gazes focus again on Jason sudeikis (Super nerds) and yet we should not forget Steve Martin (The shop of horrors) and his Charles-Haden Savage de Only murders in the building. Probably, Kate winslet (The life of David Gale) wins the award for Mare of Easttown if Margaret Qualley (The Leftovers) does not prevent him with his Alex Russell from The assistant, the Molly Smith Metzler miniseries. AND Ewan McGregor (Big fish) may triumph for his role in Halstonby Sharr Whitte.