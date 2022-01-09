These are the Spaniards nominated for the 2022 Golden Globes

Spain will be represented in the award ceremony of the 79th edition of the Golden Globes, which is held inSunday, January 9 at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles. Pedro Almodóvar, Javier Bardem and Alberto Iglesias are the 3 Spaniards who have achieved a nomination for the awards given by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

This year the Golden Globes gala will not be broadcast on television. And it is that NBC, the chain that has broadcast it since 1996, has resigned to do so due to the controversy that has been generated around the awards for its lack of diversity.

With the objective of wash your image and give it back luster to the awards, the gala will focus on the philanthropic work of the HFPA. In her comments on 2021, the president of the Association acknowledged that it has been “a year of change and reflection.”

“There will be no red carpet. Requests for press accreditations will not be accepted,” the HFPA announced in a statement.

"Over the past eight months, we have worked tirelessly as an organization to be better," he stated, noting that the bylaws have been changed and new codes of conduct have been added. "We have 21 new members as well. Is he [equipo] largest and most diverse in our 79-year history. They have not only provided a new perspective, but also ideas that will help us continue to evolve," he concluded.





In the film categories’ Belfast ‘and’ The Power of the Dog ‘lead the nominations with seven each, including Best Dramatic Film and Best Director, followed by’ The Williams Method ‘,’ Don’t Look Up ‘,’ Licorice Pizza ‘and’ West Side Story ‘, which tie with four.

The gala will have a strong Spanish presence thanks to Javier Bardem, nominated for best leading actor for ‘Being the Ricardos’ and the two nominations for ‘Parallel Mothers’ by Pedro Almodóvar, which is competing for the awards for best film in a foreign language and best music for the soundtrack by Alberto Iglesias.

In TV, HBO’s ‘Succession’ has the most nominations, with five; closely followed by ‘The Morning Show’ and ‘Ted Lasso’, both on Apple TV + and both with four.

This is the full list of nominees for the 2022 Golden Globes:

Golden Globes nominations in film:





Best Picture (Drama)

– ‘Belfast’

– ‘CODA’

– ‘Dune’

– ‘The Williams method’

– ‘The power of the dog’

Best film (comedy or musical)

– ‘Cyrano’

– ‘Don’t look up’

– ‘Licorice Pizza’

– ‘Tick, tick … BOOM’

– ‘West Side Story’

Best director

– Kenneth Branagh for ‘Belfast’

– Jane Campion for ‘The Power of the Dog’

– Maggie Gyllenhaal for ‘The Lost Daughter’

– Steven Spielberg for ‘West Side Story’

– Denis Villeneuve for ‘Dune’

Best screenplay

– Paul Thomas Anderson for ‘Licorice Pizza’

– Kenneth Branagh for ‘Belfast’

– Jane Campion for ‘The Power of the Dog’

– Adam McKay for ‘Don’t Look Up’

– Aaron Sorkin for ‘Being The Ricardos’

Best Actress in a Drama

– Jessica Chastain for ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’

– Olivia Colman for ‘The Lost Daughter’

– Nicole Kidman for ‘Being The Ricardos’

– Lady Gaga for ‘The Gucci House’

– Kristen Stewart for ‘Spencer’

Best Actor in a Drama

– Mahershala Ali for ‘Swang Song’

– Javier Bardem for ‘Being The Ricardos’

– Benedict Cumberbatch for ‘The Power of the Dog’

– Will Smith for ‘The Williams Method’

– Denzel Washington for ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

Best Actress, Musical or Comedy

– Marion Cotillard for ‘Annette’

– Alain Haim for ‘Licorice Pizza’

– Jennifer Lawrence for ‘Don’t Look Up’

– Emma Stone for ‘Cruella’

– Rachel Zegler for ‘West Side Story’

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy

– Leonardo DiCaprio for ‘Don’t Look Up’

– Peter Dinklage for ‘Cyrano’

– Andrew Garfield for ‘tick, tick … BOOM’

– Cooper Hoffman for ‘Licorice Pizza’

– Anthony Ramos for ‘In a New York neighborhood’

Best Supporting Actress

– Caitriona Balfe for ‘Belfast’

– Ariana DeBose for ‘West Side Story’

– Kirsten Dunst for ‘The Power of the Dog’

– Aunjanue Ellis for ‘The Williams Method’

– Ruth Negga for ‘Passing’

Best Supporting Actor

– Ben Affleck for ‘The Tender Bar’

– Jamie Dornan for ‘Belfast’

– Ciarán Hinds for ‘Belfast’

– Troy Kotsur for ‘CODA’

– Kodi Smit-McPhee for ‘The Power of the Dog’

Best animated film

– ‘Charm’

– ‘Flee’

– ‘Luca’

– ‘My Sunny Maad’

– ‘Raya and the last dragon’

Best Foreign Language Film

– ‘Compartment No.6’

– ‘Drive My Car’

– ‘It was the hand of God’

– ‘A hero’

– ‘Parallel mothers’

Best song

– ‘Be Alive’, from ‘The Williams Method’

– ‘Two caterpillars’, from ‘Encanto’

– ‘Down to Joy’, from ‘Belfast’

– ‘Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)’, from ‘Respect’

– ‘No Time To Die’, from ‘No Time To Die’

Golden Globes nominations on television:





Best Television Series (Drama)

– ‘Lupine’

– ‘The Morning Show’

– ‘Pose’

– ‘The Squid Game’

– ‘Succession’

Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy)

– ‘The Great’

– ‘Hacks’

– ‘Only murders in the building’

– ‘Reservation Dogs’

– ‘Ted Lasso’

Best Television Actress (Drama)

– Uzo Aduba for ‘In Treatment’

– Jennifer Aniston for ‘The Morning Show’

– Christine Baranski for ‘The Good Fight’

– Elisabeth Moss for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

– Michaela Jaé Rodriguez for ‘Pose’

Best Television Actor (Drama)

– Brian Cox for ‘Succession’

– Lee Jung-jae for ‘The Squid Game’

– Billy Porter for ‘Pose’

– Jeremy Strong for ‘Succession’

– Omar Spy for ‘Lupine’

Best Actress on Television (Musical or Comedy)

– Hannah Einbinder for ‘Hacks’

– Elle Fanning for ‘The Great’

– Issa Rae for ‘Insecure’

– Tracee Ellis Ross for ‘Black-ish’

– Jean Smart for ‘Hacks’

Best Television Actor (Musical or Comedy)

– Anthony Anderson for ‘Black-ish’

– Nicholas Hoult for ‘The Great’

– Steve Martin for ‘Only Murders in the Building’

– Martin Short for ‘Only Murders in the Building’

– Jason Sudeikis for ‘Ted Lasso’

Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

– ‘Dopesick’

– ‘American Crime Story: Impeachement’

– ‘The assistant’

– ‘Mare of Easttown’

– ‘The Undergrond Railroad’

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

– Jessica Chastain for ‘Stories of a Marriage’

– Cynthia Erivo for ‘Genius: Aretha’

– Elizabeth Olsen for ‘WandaVision’

– Margaret Qualley for ‘The Maid’

– Kate Winslet for ‘Mare of Easttown’

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

– Paul Bettany for ‘WandaVision’

– Oscar Isaac for ‘Secrets of a marriage’

– Michael Keaton for ‘Dopesick’

– Ewan McGregor for ‘Halston’

– Tahar Rahim for ‘The Serpent’

Best Supporting Actress on Television

– Jennifer Coolidge for ‘The White Lotus’

– Kaitlyn Dever for ‘Dopesick’

– Andie MacDowell for ‘The Housekeeper’

– Saran Snook for ‘Succession’

– Hannah Waddingham for ‘Ted Lasso’

Best Supporting Actor on Television

– Billy Crudup for ‘The Morning Show’

– Kieran Culkin for ‘Succession’

– Mark Duplass for ‘The Morning Show’

– Brett Goldstein for ‘Ted Lasso’

– Or Yeoung-su for ‘The Squid Game’