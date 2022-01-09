These are the seven trends in women’s fashion that will dominate 2022

After several seasons prioritizing comfort (due to the pandemic), the spring collections of New York, London, Milan and Paris they brought a breath of fresh air fashionable, bringing new ideas that we will soon see in the streets. The same idea was also evident in closer catwalks, such as the 080 Barcelona Fashion Week, where the designer Juan Avellaneda was in charge of putting the brooch and also underlining the idea that underlies all the trends that come for this 2022In short, a taste for “the joy of living and the desire to celebrate and to re-dress for every occasion”.

Here are the seven proposals for women that will tread more strongly next season:

Rosalia gave some clue as to what the star bug of the season in your brief preview of your next – and longed for – job, ‘Motorcycle mommy‘. The winged form of the ’emes’ in the title, the butterflies that flutter around you and even the embedded brilliants What does he look like in his teeth give a good account of one of the trends of the next season, and that it’s actually a fashion rescue of the first two thousand. In those years of the beginning of the century, butterflies were worn on hair clips, on sunglasses with winged shapes, on tops with that shape and even on ‘tatoos’ of paste. Now, it has been Dua Lipa the one who has revived a trend who has always been crazy about the ‘celebrities’, when he went to this year’s Grammys with a Versace that was very reminiscent of the Medusa brand dress that Christina Aguilera wore at the same awards in 2000. The butterfly will become in the queen of ‘streetwear’, from the hand of brands such as Blumarine (pendants, belts or sandals) or R13 (sweatshirts). Chanel has used the colors of these insects in its new prints for dresses and skirts, and Prada and Gucci have drawn small butterflies on their blouses and vests. It is the next ‘animal print’.

Maybe in the next few months we won’t see her yet, but this summer the miniskirt will be imposed in its shorter version. A whole statement of principles on hedonism and fun to claim the pleasure of dressing and showing the body as one gives the bargain (see also point number 3). Among the firms that have opted for this revised sixties garment, the first collection stands out especially Miu Miu by Miuccia Prada, with her micro-skirt or skirt-belt, combined with a ‘cropped’ sweater and loafers with socks to achieve that ‘look’ of a good and rebellious girl, very fashionable. Britney Spears or Christina Aguilera from the 2000s. Other big brands are also betting on this trend, which goes hand in hand with taste for the low rise, What Dolce and Gabbana, Versace, Bottega Veneta, Chanel and even Emporio armani.

The ‘new sexy‘is based on the following trinity: super sheer, super skinny and super short (see point number 2). The key is to be a maximalist, but in inches of skin. The ‘naked’ trend (naked) has reinvented itself and has among its muses the Hollywood star Zendaya, who has claimed this style several times in his latest appearances: in the Venice Film Festival of 2021 dazzled with a ‘naked’ leather dress in tight nude tones, from Balmain; then attended the London ‘premiere’ of ‘Dune‘, with a piece of Nensi Dojaka; and again, at the presentation of his latest film with Marvel, ‘Spider-Man: No Road Home’, a few weeks ago in Los Angeles, where he wore a real work of art by Valentino. A piece with a nude background and on it a fabric embroidered with sequins forming cobwebs, with a pronounced neckline and a large opening in the leg that finished off a set of great sensuality. We have also seen with this trend the American actress and model Megan fox, who arrived in a spectacular transparent dress to the red carpet of the MTV VMAs 2021.

Stripes (vertical) and fringes The horizontal stripes, the sailor print, is a classic year after year. But for this upcoming 2022 the trend change orientation and verticals will be prioritized. It is not a bet suitable for all audiences, but for those very sure of themselves. You have opted for this classic ‘print’ Carolina Herrera New York or Victoria beckham, among other. And in addition to vertical stripes, the new patterns also bet on the fringes, and by lines in other directions, like in diagonal, which give dresses and blouses a more wild and unusual style.

Quetzal green and saffron orange After a year where the neutrals have reigned, the catwalks have ruled that the next bets are the vibrant colors, especially greens and oranges. This year is expected to be one of celebration and freedom. The green is the opposite of red, prohibition. That is why now the green light is craved, hope. And of all the greens, the purest, the quetzal, has been chosen by firms such as Louis Vuitton, Valentino or Prada, but they have also booked some of their stellar appearances Marc Jacobs or Balenciaga. Another color that will mark this 2022 and that is also very linked with optimism is orange, and of all, the one of tonality saffron It is the one that will reign the most.

In one of her last public appearances, on the famous ‘Saturday Night Live’, the singer Billie eilish has worn one of the trends of this season: the ‘babydoll’ dresses, in their more ‘oversize’ version and with a lot of tulle, those of Simone Rocha, a pattern they also bet on Balenciaga or Giambattista Valli. This trend, equally innocent but more restrained in measures, has also been claimed by the ‘maison’ Dior, with garments of great reminiscence of the sixties. With cuts minimally flared, with a sophisticated neckline and in a chromatic line where oranges, yellows and golds reign. The key to combining these designs is to wear them with high-heeled boots or Mary-Jane shoes, sandals with rhinestones or shoes with some platform.

The Collegiate aesthetic, revised, will continue to be a trend in 2022. The word ‘preppy’ It comes from the most influential universities on the American East Coast and is characterized by its pastel colors, staples, plaid prints, structured silhouettes and embroidery. Knee-length skirts, patterned ‘blazers’ and pearl necklaces were a ‘must’ among the daughters of the elites in the 60s and 70s. V-neck sweaters with an ‘oversize’ cut will continue to accompany us, as well as polo shirts with shirt collar. We will also continue to see sneakers with high socks.

