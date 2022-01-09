these are the best movies he starred in – Spoiler Time

The Matrix Resurrections premiered the December 22th and it has been a total flop at the box office. Who’d say? One of the best bets of the Warner for this one 2022 and it won’t even reach the 200 million dollars adding to the domestic and international market. But that does not leave aside that let’s continue to admire Keanu reeves and his powerful charisma. Your new delivery as Neo It was probably not that successful, but it manages to be liked by the public and the critics almost equally. That is why we will take a tour of his best films, ordering them from worst to best. PS: WE LOVE IT!

12 The watcher (2000)

While Reeves enjoyed the honeys of the success of The Matrix, premiered an insipid thriller with no major pretensions than exploiting the actor’s fame at that time. An unoriginal film, unworthy for him.

eleven Chain Reaction (1996)

On a dumbbell with Morgan freeman, this 90s action flick doesn’t sneak even closely into the best of both actors. What’s more, we are sure that you did not even remember its existence.

10 Tune in Tomorrow (1990)

Even his fame was not even close when, to climb the steps, he decided to make a romantic comedy without much joke and that very few moviegoers know of its existence. We believe that even the same Keanu he doesn’t remember who did it … 😛 We don’t know what went wrong and we won’t find out either because it was accompanied by the extraordinary Barbara Hershey.

9 My own private Idaho (1991)

A director like Gus van Sant to place Keanu in the correct character and story. Accompanied by River phoenix, This is one of the great jewels of his acting career and of which we believe he should be very proud because it was his first positive rating. Pure gold!

8 Bill & Ted Saga (1989/1991/2020)

Why in this position? Because this was a saga in free fall. The first installment of Bill & ted It’s EPIC, but then it fell and fell. Reeves does his job well, obviously, but it’s not enough, unfortunately.

8 Point Break (1991)

Kathryn bigelow direct what is one of the best movies of the action genre with this story of cops and robbers that includes extreme sports, robberies and friendship. Keanu reeves, With Patrick swayze, they make an entertaining movie that everyone has seen just because of this pair.

7 Dracula (1992)

Francis Ford Coppola makes his own version of the classic vampire from Bram stoker and reluctantly places Keanu reeves in the cast at the request of the studio because he was a rising star and could attract audiences … and it was. Accompanied by Antohony hopkins, Winona ryder Y Gary oldman, Keanu reeves he has a good movie to his credit.

6 Much ado about nothing, 1993

After Dracula, Keanu has a crash with irrelevant characters and bad grades until it hits Keneth Branagh with an adaptation of the Shakespearean story of Much ado about nothing.

5 Speed ​​(1994)

Jan de Bont Bring the man of action back out of Keanu and joins it to Sandra Bullock to create this classic of classics of classics in action movies. An agent of the FBI must keep a bus hostage running to prevent it from exploding as part of a terrorist act. Speed placed Reeves in fame like never before.

4 The Devils Advocate (1997)

Next to Al Pacino, Keanu receives the paternal blessing of one of the great as Kevin Lomax, the son of the devil himself in an extraordinary character in a story with moral dilemmas and deep religious recesses about God Y Satan.

3 The Matrix Saga (1999/2003/2003/2021)

The then Wachowski brothers had several actors in mind to play Neo, among them to Will Smith, but the leftovers of some are the delicacies of others. Keanu takes the character who forged his career up. A resounding success that changed the way we watch cinema today. The Matrix it is used as an example in the schools of directors and special effects filmmakers… and we continue to talk about “bullet time”.

two John Wick Saga (2014/2017/2019)

Chad stahelsky, fight coordinator of the first The Matrix, is launched as a director and his immediate option is Keanu reeves. Good fight choreography, an interesting story, and a cute dog put Keanu reeves and win back everyone in three excellent installments.

one Toy Story 4 (2019)

Duke kaboom, the frustrated motorcyclist of this franchise touched everyone by his story, to the degree that Pixar has thought of giving him his own movie, obviously with Keanu in front.